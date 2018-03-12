Inflatable Irish pub for your backyard

Ah, but ’tis a fine day to head down to the local pub for a pint, isn’t it?

What? You don’t have an authentic Irish pub in your neighborhood? No problem, lads ‘n’ lassies—a company called The Paddy Wagon Pub has a huge inflatable pub for rent. (At least if you’re near Boston, but we’re hoping the company will expand elsewhere soon.)

The pub holds 70 to 80 revelers and comes with a variety of beers on tap, plus traditional Irish food and more. So, it’s essentially a St. Patrick’s Day Party in a box!

The decor suggests the typical pub, with “brickwork, chimneys, a fake fireplace and light fixtures printed right onto the vinyl,” according to Food and Wine.

Traditional Irish cuisine is offered along with the pub. The company will provide sandwiches made with Irish meats and cheeses, as well as pies and pastries and, of course, Irish brown soda bread and Treacle soda bread. You can also work with the staff to design a custom menu for your event. What a fun idea for a party!

No Irish party would be complete without music and dancing. The Paddy Wagon Pub has also got your covered for entertainment. You can opt for a DJ or live Irish music, ranging from a solo fiddler to a four-piece band.

If you really want to treat your guests to some traditional Irish entertainment, The Paddy Wagon Pub can arrange for Irish dancers to perform at your party. They can even teach you and your guests how to do a jig!

Planning on having a bunch of wee ones at your shindig? Then inquire about the Irish wolfhound dogs the company can bring to your party to entertain the kids.

With a set up like this, your St. Paddy’s Day party will definitely be the one everyone wants to attend!

Planning a more intimate gathering? They also have a smaller version available for rent.

Now that you’re so excited about having an inflatable pub at your next party, you’re probably lamenting the fact that you don’t live in Boston, where this company is based. But there is hope!

Another company called Inflatable.pub rents them all over the country. The have several different pub styles to choose from—but they will cost you.

The Shack, for example, holds 25 to 30 people and can be rented for $1,900.

For a larger gathering (with an even bigger budget), go for The Tavern, which holds 55 guests.

And these inflatable pubs aren’t just for St. Patrick’s Day. There’s even a German-themed saloon called Das Bierhaus—perfect for your next Oktoberfest party!

