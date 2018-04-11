9 iconic roles almost played by another actor

When an actor really nails a role, it can be hard to imagine anyone else playing that character. A truly good actor becomes the person they’re portraying. That’s why it’s so jarring to hear that some of the most iconic roles almost went to a completely different actor—but in Hollywood, that’s often the case. Here are 9 iconic film and television roles that almost went to a different actor.

1. Britney Spears could have been Allie in “The Notebook”

Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams seem like a totally natural pair in 2004’s tearjerker “The Notebook,” but McAdams’ role almost went to none other than pop star Britney Spears. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Gosling talked about Spears’ audition for the role, saying, “She was really good actually. She did a nice job.”

Getty Images | Jamie McCarthy

IMDB / New Line Cinema

2. Reese Witherspoon could have been Cher Horowitz in “Clueless.”

Reese Witherspoon went on to play her fair share of dynamic blondes (Elle Woods in “Legally Blonde,” anyone?), but back in 1995, she was just one of several Hollywood hopefuls to audition for the starring role in teen comedy “Clueless.” Director Amy Heckerling had her heart set on Alicia Silverstone from the beginning, and that’s ultimately who snagged the coveted role.

Getty Images | Emma McIntyre

IMDB / Paramount

3. Molly Ringwald could have been Vivian Ward in “Pretty Woman.”

It ended up being a career-launching role for Julia Roberts, but America’s sweetheart only snagged it after several other prominent actresses at the time turned it down, including fellow redhead Molly Ringwald. On a Reddit Ask Me Anything thread, the teen queen said she’s not disappointed with the way things turned out: “Julia Roberts is what makes that movie. It was her part. Every actor hopes for a part that lets them shine like that.”

Getty Images | Dimitrios Kambouris

IMDB

4. Thomas Jane could have been Don Draper in “Mad Men.”

Playing Don Draper in “Mad Men” catapulted a previously-unknown Jon Hamm into the limelight, but he wasn’t the only actor under consideration to play the troubled ad man. During an appearance on Marc Maron’s “WTF” podcast, Hamm revealed that the network wanted Thomas Jane for the role.

Getty Images | Frazer Harrison

IMDB / AMC

5. Connie Britton could have been Dorothy Boyd in “Jerry Maguire.”

“Nashville” star Connie Britton was devastated when she lost the role of Dorothy in “Jerry Maguire” to Renee Zellweger, telling The New York Times “It was a heartbreak.”

Getty Images | Dia Dipasupil

IMDB / TriStar Pictures, Inc.

6. Eric Stoltz could have been Marty McFly in “Back to the Future.”

While the “Back to the Future” films may now be synonymous with their star Michael J. Fox, the original film was actually first shot with Eric Stoltz in the leading role, who was fired because the filmmakers didn’t feel he had the comedic chops for the part.

Getty Images | Kevin Winter

IMDB / Universal

7. Nicole Kidman could have been Jane Smith in “Mr. and Mrs. Smith.”

Nicole Kidman had to give up the role of Jane Smith in “Mr. and Mrs. Smith” due to a scheduling conflict with another film, “The Stepford Wives.” The role ultimately went to Angelina Jolie, who met her future husband, Brad Pitt, on set. Just think—there could have potentially been no Brangelina!

Getty Images | Frazer Harrison

IMDB / Twentieth Century Fox

8. Dana Delany could have been Carrie Bradshaw in “Sex and the City.”

It’s hard to imagine anyone else but Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw in “Sex and the City,” but the role was originally offered to Dana Delany (“Tombstone”), who turned it down because she felt she had already done too many movies about sex.

Getty Images | Jean Baptiste Lacroix

IMDB / HBO

9. Bette Milder could have been Deloris in “Sister Act.”

Who could forget Whoopi Goldberg as Deloris Van Cartier, a lounge singer who poses as a nun to hilarious effect? While it’s hard to imagine the “Sister Act” movies without her, Bette Milder says the role was originally written for her, but she felt her fans wouldn’t like her as a nun.

Getty Images | Mike Coppola

IMDB / Touchstone

Which of these casting near-misses surprises you the most?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.