I tested this facial serum from The Ordinary

For months now, beauty bloggers and product junkies have been raving about a new serum from The Ordinary. Made with 10 percent lactic acid and 2 percent hyaluronic acid, the high-strength peeling formula promises to deliver smoother, healthier looking skin. Oh, and here’s the best part…it’s only $7.

Yes, $7. A powerful anti-aging serum for your face that costs less than a burrito bowl at Chipotle? No wonder so many people rushed to snap this product up. I was on the waiting list at Sephora for weeks before I finally snagged a few bottles at Beautylish. I managed to get three bottles (they had a limit of five per consumer), and it’s a good thing I did, because it’s now sold out. Sephora restocked them last week, but, as of this writing, they’re out of stock once again. So what’s the big deal?

Beautylish

The Ordinary’s mission is simple. The brand takes clinically proven ingredients (such as retinol, lactic acid, resveratrol, and ferulic acid) and then uses them to create simple yet effective formulations at fair price points, meaning that almost everyone can afford to use these products, whether you’re looking for help with wrinkles, pimples, dryness or dullness.

The Ordinary Lactic Acid 10% is one of their most popular offerings, but is it really worth all the hype?

I made it my mission to find out. Here’s how it works: You apply a few drops to your bare skin before putting on your moisturizer in the evening. And in the morning, you wake up to brighter, smoother skin. So how did my experiment with The Ordinary go?

First, I have to admit that I had a problem with the packaging. The medicine dropper bottles are super cute, but if you’re a klutz like me, beware that you CAN nick the delicate glass dropper if you accidentally tap it against the side of your countertop.

Sephora

As for application, I found that there was a slight burning feeling when I first applied it to my skin, but it was minor. I then applied my moisturizer. For several nights, I underwent this process.

One thing I noticed was that I experienced a breakout, which is unusual for me. If you have sensitive skin, you might experience the same result. This is a high-intensity serum with potent acid, and some users have found that it can cause breakouts. I kept it up with it, however, and found that, over time, my skin did adjust. (For those who are concerned about this, you could consider diluting the product or only using it every other night until your skin becomes acclimated.)

Within one to two weeks, I found that my skin was brighter in the a.m. I had more of a “healthy” glow. I also believe it helped to even out my skin tone and take away some redness. However, I didn’t notice any anti-aging effects, at least not in the short time I had been using the product.

But for $7, waking up to brighter, smoother skin is a definite win in my book! Just be aware that using this product can make your skin more sensitive in the sun, so you need to be extra careful about protecting your skin when using it.

So, hurry: Go get on the waiting list and cross your fingers it comes back in stock soon!

