How to fry Oreos at home with an air fryer
Oreos are pretty much beloved by everybody. Whether you like them intact, or you’re the type to separate the cookies from the frosting first, there’s no wrong way to enjoy the cookies. One way to improve upon the Oreo-eating experience, if you haven’t tried it yet, is the fried Oreo. Of course, you can usually get a deep-fried Oreo at a fair, but you can also make this delicious treat at home using an air fryer.
All you need to pull off this indulgent snack are some Oreos, batter or dough to fry it in and an air fryer. You simply coat the Oreos in the batter and put it in the air fryer at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for six minutes. You can sprinkle them with powdered sugar before eating, or just dunk them in milk.
This recipe from Dana Vento uses some yummy-sounding Funfetti batter and is definitely worth making as a special treat sometime.
Oreos aren’t the only food that can be transform ed using an air fryer. Popping bacon in an air fryer will eliminate the greasy mess, and it will come out perfectly crispy as well.
These air fryer chicken wings with buffalo sauce sound perfect for a Sunday football get-together.
These peanut butter banana dessert bites sound heavenly and look super-sophisticated when dusted with powdered sugar and plated with some ice cream.
Do you have a favorite air fryer recipe?
