Hospital grants dying man's wish to see his dog

When Peter Robson, 70, was suffering from fibrosis of the lungs and facing the end of his life at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee, Scotland, he had one final wish: to see his beloved dog, Shep, one last time. Unfortunately, it is against hospital policy to allow animals inside the facility due to the risk of infection.

So we’re ugly crying over the news that hospital staff made an exception for Robson, allowing his border collie in for a visit. His family says that being able to see his cherished pet was a bright spot in his final days.

“He was a doting granddad to 35 grandchildren and five kids of his own,” Robson’s granddaughter Ashley Stevens told People. “Him and Shep became best friends. My granddad got him as a companion after my gran passed away nine years ago. We got Shep the year later, to give him company.”

Stevens took to Facebook to share photos of the emotional visit Robson had with his best friend:

“Absolutely amazed and touched today from NHS Ninewells Hospital, our granddad’s last and final wish was to see his dog one more time. Still in shock that the wish was granted and they went above and beyond today and made a dying man very happy,” Stevens wrote in her post, which has now been shared more than 6,000 times. The comments section was flooded with messages of condolences and gratitude to the hospital for facilitating the beautiful moment.

The staff says it was a team effort to make the special visit happen. “The team worked with colleagues in infection control to make this possible and I can’t thank them all enough for going above and beyond to bring some comfort to Mr. Robson and his family,” senior charge nurse Fiona McCallum told BBC.

While Shep is likely missing Robson just as much as the rest of Robson’s family, he is luckily now in the care of Robson’s son, also named Peter.

Our sincerest condolences to this family as they grieve. We’re so glad this man was able to give a proper goodbye to his faithful companion.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.