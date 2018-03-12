Home Depot having big Christmas decorations sale

It may only be March, but before you know it, Christmas will be here yet again! If the thought of the season already has you feeling all warm and tinsel-y, you may already be thinking about this year’s presents, food and, of course, decorations.

Or maybe you didn’t even put away last year’s decorations yet—we don’t judge!

But even if you have a hard time getting in the holiday spirit any time before Thanksgiving, now is really the time you should think about it. Why? Because although you may be tempted to buy your decorations as soon as they show up in stores for the season, it’s actually the worst time to buy them—at least for your wallet.

A better time to buy Christmas decorations? After Christmas—when everything is on sale. The best time? Right now, when stores seriously want to get rid of all their winter holiday stock and make room for spring and summer merchandise.

This is especially true at Home Depot where you can score some pretty unbelievable deals if you’re willing to think Christmas trees instead of a summer garden. Most of the holiday merchandise at the home improvement chain is at least half off, with some markdowns at 75 percent!

We searched through all the deals to find the best ones—here’s what we came up with:

Holiday Light Show Projection Light Ribbon 2-Piece Combo Pack

These projection lights seem to be growing in popularity every year—at least where I live! It’s easy to see why once you realize these can replace getting up on your roof to hang lights. It lights up your entire home without the risk and right now, a 2-piece combo pack is now less than $5, which is a savings of 75 percent! You can get them in white, red, blue, green, with snowflakes or even one that shines images of Santa and his reindeer all over your house.

Home Depot

Martha Stewart Living 73 In Ski Scene Photo Banner

If you’re planning a holiday party next year, this ski scene photo banner would be a perfect addition! Woven of polyester to make it sturdy, it is regularly $30, but is now only $9.75. It features two cutout holes so your guests can put their face in the banner and appear to be riding on the gondola. So cute!

Home Depot

Martha Stewart Living Holiday Shimmer Glass Ornament Set

These brightly-colored ornaments come in multiple colors with metallics, golds and earthy hues. They’re also all shiny, smooth and will sparkle along with the lights on your tree. At 75 percent off, this set of 20 ornaments would normally cost $50, but now they’re just $12.50! You could even add another 12-count set to your collection for $7.50, giving you 32 ornaments for only $20!

Home Depot

Snowy Pine Tree In Red Metal Bucket

This adorable 24-inch snowy pine tree in a red metal bucket is now less than $25, discounted from $99! It comes pre-decorated with pine cones, red berries and bows and is perfect for a small space in your home or on a tabletop—perhaps even as a centerpiece!

Home Depot

54-Inch 175-Light LED Mesh Tiara

Have a little princess at home or are maybe just a fan of royalty yourself? Check out this incredible 54-inch LED mesh tiara with 175 lights built into it! It can be used indoors or outside, for a sophisticated addition to your holiday decor. It was $132, but now it’s just $32! If tiaras aren’t your thing, but you still pride yourself on elegance, perhaps this 48-inch LED Lighted Twinkling Diamond Ring in Gift Box will suit you better.

Home Depot

Animated Musical Laser Show With Lights And Sounds

Ever driven to a house or seen a video on YouTube with Christmas lights synced to music and wondered how they did it? Well, here’s one easy way: a Mr. Christmas musical laser show with lights and sound. It’s only $50 right now, but is normally $200! This automated laser show will shine images on your house while music plays. It’s simple, yet still pretty awesome!

Home Depot

Pre-Lit LED Natural Foxtail Fir Artificial Christmas Tree

Now is definitely the time to get an artificial Christmas tree if you’ve decided to go that route this year! While there are multiple trees on Home Depot’s website, this 9-foot Natural Foxtail Fir comes pre-lit with 1,330 white LED lights. Originally, this would have cost you about $600. Now? Just $149! That’s a savings of about $450! Talk about some extra spending money for presents!

Home Depot

You can see all the great deals Home Depot has on leftover Christmas merchandise at its website. The store also has fall decorations on sale, including some pretty awesome Halloween decor.

Will you spring for any Christmas decor right now or is it too early for you?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.