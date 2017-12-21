"The Grinch" Holiday Punch Cocktail

Along with the Christmas holiday comes Christmas traditions, and that means watching the movie “The Grinch”. This year, take it a step further and make your very own Christmas grinch punch to go along with it!

Ingredients

red sugar

sprite

ice

frozen lemonade concentrate

pineapple juice

sugar

lemon-lime Kool-aid

One gallon pitcher

Directions

1. Pour 2 quarts of water into the pitcher.

2. Add in Kool-aid and sugar, stir until sugar is all dissolved.

3. Stir in pineapple juice and lemonade.

4. Add in ice and top of the rest with sprite.

5. Rim glasses with red sugar, and then pour and enjoy!

Written by Amanda and originally published on Shared.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.