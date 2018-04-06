'Hidden Figures' TV show being developed

The 2016 film “Hidden Figures” received lots of attention at the box office and praise during the awards season. It was nominated for three Academy Awards, including Best Picture. But that incredible true story, which was based on a book by Margot Lee Shetterly, didn’t end with the film.

National Geographic is developing a “Hidden Figures” series for television, which will continue to explore the lives of NASA’s African-American mathematicians Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan, and Mary Jackson, Variety reports.

Before computers were widespread, mathematical equations — like those used to send spaceships into orbit — were done by “Human Computers.” Johnson, Vaguhn and Jackson were portrayed by Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, and Janelle Monáe in the film. It is unknown yet which actresses may play the women in a potential TV series.

If the series is picked up, this means audiences will get the chance to learn even more about the long-overlooked mathematicians that played a major role in the early days of space exploration.

Courtesy Fox 2000 Pictures

In addition to the original “Hidden Figures” book for adults, there is also a children’s picture book about these incredible mathematicians written by Shetterly.

We can’t wait to see how a potential National Geographic show turns out!

