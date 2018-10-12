Harry Potter kitchen utensils are pure magic
If you’re a fan of Harry Potter, then you have to feast your eyes on a little cooking magic that fits right in your hand. No, it’s not a collection of culinary magic wands, but they’re pretty darn close!
A clever Etsy entrepreneur who goes by NobbinsBobbinsNBling has designed a series of wooden kitchen utensils for Potterheads that capture all the whimsy and fantasy of the world that brought us Hogwarts, Quidditch and the even the Deathly Hallows.
The collection of eight utensils includes six mixing and serving spoons ranging in sizes of 10 to 14 inches. There are also two 12-inch spatulas: one regular and one slotted style. Customers can order them on an individual basis at $11 apiece. However, you save more as you order more. The entire set of eight wooden utensils will cost you $68.
The made-to-order wooden kitchen tools feature designs including:
- The iconic Harry Potter logo with the lightning scar
- The four Hogwarts houses
- The majestic Hogwarts school
- Deathly Hallows symbol
- Platform 9 3/4
- Harry’s head, along with “The boy who lived”
- “I solemnly swear that I’m up to no good,” from the Marauder’s Map
- A doe Patronus with “Always,” for the sentimental Snape fans
The utensil set is coated with a food-safe sealant to keep users protected. And, while they are listed as dishwasher safe, the seller recommends hand washing to keep them in the best condition.
This collection could be a great gift idea for the Harry Potter fan in your life — or you could keep them for yourself! We solemnly swear we won’t tell anyone if you decide to hold on to them.
This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.