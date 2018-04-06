Gymnast's Michael Jackson routine goes viral

Who’s bad? Katelyn Ohashi.

There’s only one word to describe Ohashi’s floor routine at the 2018 Pac-12 Gymnastics Championship: wow. Competing for UCLA, the collegiate gymnast performed to a mix of several Michael Jackson songs, and her routine had just the right blend of tumbles, splits and moonwalks.

Since video of Ohashi’s routine—which includes music from Jackson classics like “The Way You Make Me Feel” and “Wanna Be Startin’ Somethin'”—was posted to Facebook, it’s garnered more than 52 million views! Give the video a watch below and you’ll see why everyone has been loving it:

Shortly after the video began to go viral, the UCLA junior tweeted, “Would say ‘Momma i made it’ but she was probably about 4 million of these views.”

would say “momma i made it” but she was probably about 4 million of these views pic.twitter.com/DMCN0MSSs9 — Katelyn Ohashi (@katelyn_ohashi) March 27, 2018

Even if her mom has watched the video millions of times, there’s no denying she made a major impression online. The video of her performance even rose near the top of Reddit’s front page, which, according to one of Ohashi’s fans on Twiter, was a sign she’d “really made it.”

You're #2 on reddit, now you've really made it!https://t.co/6cqTCOHEzY — vince (@vincerules) March 30, 2018

People can’t seem to get over her incredible display of athleticism. The unbelievable drop split she did at the end of the routine is something you’ll want to watch over and over again:

To the surprise of pretty much no one, the routine was worthy of a 9.95 out of 10 score from the judges, helping UCLA win the 2018 Pac-12 Gymnastics Championship. Ohashi herself was named the Pac-12’s women’s gymnastics specialist of the year.

By the way, Ohashi gets a 12 out of 10 from us!

Now, off to watch her performance again …

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.