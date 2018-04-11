Gwen Stefani to do Las Vegas residency

If you’re a fan of Gwen Stefani, you might want to start planning a trip to Las Vegas because the “Hollaback Girl” now officially has a residency in Sin City.

Sfefani’s turn in Las Vegas won’t be as long as some others, so you might want to hurry and grab tickets now. She’ll be in residence with her “Just a Girl” show at the Zappos Theater inside the Planet Hollywood resort for only 25 dates—from June 27, 2018 to March 16, 2019.

Getty Images | Jim Dyson

“To be able to do a show in Vegas is such an incredible honor,” Stefani said on Planet Hollywood’s website. “Growing up in Anaheim, California, I could never have imagined one day having my own Vegas residency. I have been so fortunate to tour throughout my career, but to create a show for Vegas is something I’ve never experienced and I can’t wait.”

Stefani was a founding member and lead singer of the 1990s band No Doubt, but has since had a successful career as a solo artist with hits like “Rich Girl” and “The Sweet Escape” and been a judge on NBC’s “The Voice”, where she met her boyfriend, country music star Blake Shelton.

The 48-year-old star is also a mom to three sons, whom she has with musician Gavin Rossdale. The couple was married from 2002 until 2016.

Getty Images | Rich Polk

Stefani joins other popular musicians who have Las Vegas residencies, like Lady Gaga, Britney Spears and Celine Dion. You’ll also find Jennifer Lopez at the Zappos Theater until September. Stefani herself even recently attended Lopez’s show, saying she was “inspired” by it.

Tickets for all 25 of Stefani’s “Just a Girl” dates go on sale April 13 at 7 a.m. Eastern. To buy tickets, just click to Planet Hollywood resort’s website. Would you check out Stefani’s show during a trip to Las Vegas?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.