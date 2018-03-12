Cumberbatch stars in 'Grinch' remake

Spring is in the air, and Christmas may seem light years away. However, the trailer for “The Grinch” starring Benedict Cumberbatch has arrived, and it just may put you in a festive spirit. (Or a grinch-y one. Depends on your mood, right?)

The latest film adaptation of the Dr. Seuss classic “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” has several predecessors to live up to, including the 2000 version starring Jim Carrey, a 1996 TV movie and of course, the original cartoon movie from 1966.

The latest remake looks like it will give the previous films a run for their money. Check out the trailer below:

Cumberbatch seems delightfully evil as the Grinch when he tells his dog, Max, “Today we will do mean things, and we will do them in style.”

Fans had previously speculated that this new movie would be a prequel or sequel to the original “Grinch” story as it goes in Dr. Seuss’ book. However, it appears that this version is another remake and will generally stay faithful to the original storyline. Per Universal Pictures’ official synopsis: “‘The Grinch’ tells the story of a cynical grump who goes on a mission to steal Christmas, only to have his heart changed by a young girl’s generous holiday spirit. Funny, heartwarming and visually stunning, it’s a universal story about the spirit of Christmas and the indomitable power of optimism.”

The film is being produced by Universal Pictures and Illumination Entertainment, who also made the “Despicable Me” trilogy, the “Minions” spinoff, “The Secret Life of Pets,” “Sing,” “Hop” and another Dr. Seuss adaptation, “The Lorax.”

“The Grinch” will be directed by Scott Moiser and Yarrow Chutney (“The Secret Life of Pets”). It’s written by Michael LeSieur (“You, Me and Dupree”). Other casting seems to be under wraps for now, so it will be interesting to see whose voices are utilized for key characters like Cindy Lou Who. (Fun fact: Taylor Momsen, who later went on to star on “Gossip Girl,” played Cindy Lou in the 2000 film!)

“The Grinch” will hit theaters on November 9, 2018. Will you watch this new take on a Christmas classic?

