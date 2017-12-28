'Grey's Anatomy' star shares photos of daughter

“Grey’s Anatomy” star Caterina Scorsone shared a heartwarming photo of her daughter, Paloma Michaela, for Christmas.

The 1-year-old is shown in her stroller with a huge grin lighting up her face. Scorsone captioned the photo, “He sent a tiny baby to teach us how to love. Wishing you all Christmas miracles and holiday hugs.”

Scorsone also posted another adorable Christmastime photo on Dec. 8, showing she and Paloma laughing together.

Scorsone, who plays Dr. Amelia Shepard on “Grey’s Anatomy,” showed off her pregnant belly when she was expecting Paloma back in August 2016.

She introduced her daughter to the public with an Election Day-themed Instagram post last year.

Scorsone and her husband, Rob Giles, also have a 5-year-old daughter named Eliza, who has been featured regularly on Scorsone’s Instagram account. As has Paloma, who can be seen in many adorable photos.

There’s been some one-on-one bonding with her famous mom.

Love is all there is. #miracles A post shared by Caterina Scorsone (@caterinascorsone) on Mar 21, 2017 at 11:35am PDT

Adorable portrait shots.

Tummy time smiles.

Workouts with her daddy.

And big-eyed blessings.

Plus, Paloma’s got a cute nickname too: Pippa!

It’s clear that Scorsone is head over heels in love with her little girl.

The actress recently told People that she regularly takes Paloma with her while working on the set of “Grey’s Anatomy.” She praised her boss, Shonda Rhimes, for making the show a family-friendly place to work.

“I think that Shonda is really carving a path and showing us, showing everyone, that women need to have these options,” Scorsone said. “If you want to have high-powered career women who have families, you need to provide options for them in terms of childcare.”

Scorsone’s character was diagnosed with a brain tumor this season. So it’s good to know she has lots of fictional and real-life support.

She’s also been speaking out as part of the #metoo movement, offering an empowering voice to women. She recently revealed she had been a victim of sexual assault in Hollywood.

From mother to actress to activist, it seems like Scorsone is being an empowering and positive role model for her daughters—and the world.

