Oscars: Why these friends wore matching outfits

It’s always great when your friends are there to support you for big events in your life.

At the 2018 Oscars, director Greta Gerwig’s debut film, “Lady Bird,” was up for five awards. Although it didn’t take home any statues, it was obviously a huge honor to receive those nominations.

What made the night even better? Gerwig’s best friends from college were on hand to accompany her to the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party! And they did so in matching outfits to make it clear they were on their bestie’s team. Check out Gerwig (in white) with her squad:

Getty Images | Dia Dipasupil

Her supportive pals donned matching black and yellow outfits by Brooklyn-based Dusen Dusen, according to The Cut. The brand’s designer, Ellen Van Dusen, told the publication that the matching looks were actually commissioned by Gerwig’s friends to make sure they showed their support in a visible way on her big night.

“[They were] looking for something special and bold for the crew that would look good and broadcast that they were a team,” Van Dusen said. “My favorite outfits are ones that are head-to-toe in a uniform print, so doing that five times over was a true thrill for me.”

What a sweet idea! The women also designed matching t-shirts that listed Gerwig’s first name along with those of the only other four female directors to previously be nominated for an Oscar for best director.

Jenn Streicher, Gerwig’s makeup artist, shared a snap of the statement tee on Instagram:

Those directors are Lina Wertmuller, Jane Campion, Sofia Coppola, Kathryn Bigelow and Gerwig. In 2010, Bigelow became the first—and, so far, only—female director to win the Oscar. Gerwig previously spoke about how this short list of women, whose ranks she’s joined, had inspired her.

“I remember when Kathryn Bigelow won and how much that meant to me,” Gerwig told USA Today. “And when I was watching it and seeing her up there, I felt like something was shifting inside of me. And when Sofia was nominated for ‘Lost In Translation’ and feeling like, ‘Yeah, I hope I get to do that.’ ”

Getty Images | Jason Merritt

Congratulations to Gerwig on a massive achievement and props to her girl squad for supporting her in such a big way!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.