'Grease' returning to theaters for 2 days

It’s time to grab those poodle skirts and leather jackets, everyone! The musical mega-hit movie “Grease” will be making a limited-time comeback to theaters in April—so start working on that hand jive.

It may seem hard to believe, but the original film, starring John Travolta as Danny and Olivia Newton-John as Sandy, celebrates its 40th anniversary this year! And, when the film premiered way back in 1978, it was a phenomenon—which was a bit surprising since movie musicals were no longer a big thing at that point.

So, to mark this major milestone, “Grease” dances its way back to the big screen for two days only: Sunday, April 8 and Wednesday, April 11.

Paramount Pictures

Turner Classic Movies, Fathom Evens and Paramount Pictures has teamed up for special screenings in more than 700 locations across the U.S. As part of the presentation, bonus commentary by TCM Primetime host Ben Mankiewicz will be shown before and after the movie. The commentary will offer “exclusive insight” from the host about “Grease,” and its stars.

A new 40th anniversary Blu-ray/DVD edition of “Grease” will hit store shelves on April 24, 2018! So clearly, it’s a good time to be a fan, whether you’re a verified T-Bird, Pink Lady or a total freshman.

Paramount Pictures

“Whether you’ve seen it dozens of times and know the words to every song, or you’re in for the rare treat of seeing it for the first time, watching ‘Grease’ on the big screen with an audience is an unforgettable experience that we’re delighted to offer movie lovers,” Tom Lucas, Fathom Events vice president of studio relations, told E! News.

The movie features some of pop culture’s most sing-along-worthy music, including:

“Summer Nights”

How can you beat that note Travolta holds at the end?

“Greased Lightning”

Ok, not only is the music catchy with this number, but the dance moves became iconic, as well. Admit it, anytime you hear the song, you want to do the moves!

“You’re The One That I Want”

What better way to wrap up a love story than the leading guy changing his bad boy looks and ways to impress the girl he loves, only to discover that there’s been a “bad girl” buried deep inside just waiting to come out and sing! OK, I joke, but I confess I absolutely love this reveal and have since I saw it as a girl.

Now that I think of it, how was I allowed to see this movie in theaters when I was only seven years old!!!

“Grease” is a classic, that’s why. And, the original musical the movie is based on has been on countless stages since it debuted in 1971.

The legacy of the musical is clearly still strong! In January 2016 Fox presented “Grease: Live,” starring Aaron Tveit as Danny, Julianne Hough as Sandy and Vanessa Hudgens as the main Pink Lady, Rizzo. The production was a massive hit for the network with audiences and critics, winning five Emmy Awards.

Will you check out “Grease” in theaters?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.