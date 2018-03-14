This 89-year-old takes hilarious self-portraits

An 89-year-old Japanese woman is proving that it’s never too late to pursue your passions.

Taking photos is something Kimiko Nishimoto greatly enjoys and just happens to be really good at. But she didn’t always know she had this talent. According to The Japan Times, when Nishimoto was 72, she took a photography class with friends and realized she loved it.

Since that fateful day, she’s had gallery exhibits dedicated to her work and has also gained quite an audience online. This artistic grandma now has more than 86,000 followers on Instagram. People have come to love Nishimoto’s hilarious self-portraits that she creates using her photography and Photoshop skills. Check out some of her greatest shots below.

You may find her flying on a broomstick:

Or getting run over by a car while reading the newspaper:

And if she’s not floating above an altar …

She may be zooming away on a scooter:

æºåå®äºããã A post shared by è¥¿æ¬åç¾å­ (@kimiko_nishimoto) on Dec 27, 2017 at 12:07am PST

She proves that, with a little imagination, there’s nothing you can’t do!

What is it that inspires these quirky photos, exactly? Well, it probably has something to do with Nishimoto’s sense of humor. “I just want to do something funny,” Nishimoto told The Japan Times in February. “As far as I’m concerned, life is all about being playful.”

2æ24æ¥ã¯æç¥çæ±æµ·å¸ã§ãã¼ã¯ã¤ãã³ãï¼åçå±ã4æã«ã¯æ²ç¸ã«è¡ãããããã¾ããã ããããã®æ¹ã¨ãä¼ãã§ããã®ãæ¥½ãã¿ã«ãã¦ãã¾ãã A post shared by è¥¿æ¬åç¾å­ (@kimiko_nishimoto) on Feb 9, 2018 at 12:00am PST

But, her limited range of mobility may play a factor, too. According to The Japan Times, Nishimoto can’t leave the house without her walker, so she uses her imagination to transport herself, and she’ll often set up mini-studios in and around her home.

Earlier this year, she told The Phuket News, “To be honest I don’t think too deeply about what photography means to me,” she said. “I just want to try and bring joy to people. Taking photos is the secret of my happiness. I’ll keep doing it for as long as I’m alive.”

é å¼µãæ¥æ¬ï¼ é å¼µãASIAï¼ ãããã¨ãå¹³æï¼ A post shared by è¥¿æ¬åç¾å­ (@kimiko_nishimoto) on Feb 18, 2018 at 7:58pm PST

She’s certainly not the only older woman who’s showing what it’s like to continue having fun, no matter your age—and become internet-famous in the process. For example, in September 2017, a grandmother named Gladys staged an epic photoshoot to celebrate her 98th birthday. The shots will likely trump those from your 21st birthday.

Not that many people get to turn 98, so why not go all-out?

It’s people like Nishimoto and Gladys who remind us to live life to the fullest. Let these grannies inspire you to keep doing whatever it is that makes you happy—and to show it off to the entire world!

