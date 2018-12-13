Dine at Lorelai's house from 'Gilmore Girls'

If you’ve always dreamed of taking a trip to Stars Hollow to spend time in the house where Lorelai and Rory Gilmore lived, you can finally make it happen this holiday season.

Warner Bros. is offering a very special chance to experience holiday lunch at the house known as Lorelai Gilmore’s in the beloved show “Gilmore Girls.” The offer is part of the company’s studio tour in Hollywood and will give you the chance to see the house decorated as it was in the show and experience the characters’ favorite past time — eating, obviously — while you’re there!

According to the Warner Bros. Studio Tour website, you won’t need a special ticket for this event. All you have to do is purchase a regular Warner Bros. studio tour ticket from Dec. 22 through Jan. 6 to have the option to spend some time getting your fill of delicious food inside the Gilmores’ home.

Giphy

In true Gilmore fashion, there will be plenty of food to choose from! They’ll be serving everything from oven-roasted turkey breast with cranberry-shallot sauce to veggie burgers, for an additional cost. It’s unclear if Sookie is preparing all the dishes, but we’re going to assume she is.

Though a guide steers the tour, you’ll be able to take as much time as you’d like to spend on the “Gilmore Girls” set and while visiting Lorelai’s house. So there’ll be plenty of time for making memories!

Netflix

You’ll also be able to see the iconic Stars Hollow gazebo, which had a special significance in the show, but has gone on to become a special place in real life, too.

Two fans of the show, Molly Larimer and Sebastian Wright, got engaged in the gazebo while touring the set of the show. The sweet moment was caught on video and shared on Twitter by the bride-to-be:

“Sebastian planned the perfect proposal and actually proposed in the actual Stars Hollow gazebo,” she wrote. “I’m so lucky and so happy to spend forever with him.”

So I didn’t even mention it but Gilmore Girls has always been one of my favorite shows and Sebastian planned the perfect proposal and actually proposed in the actual Stars Hollow gazebo!! I’m so lucky and so happy to spend forever with him #wbtourhollywood #GilmoreGirls pic.twitter.com/i7yqU4hUTS — burt macklin (@littlelibrax) August 5, 2018

Clearly, Stars Hollow is a very special place to many. So the chance to get to pretend that Lorelai and Rory actually invited you over to share a meal with them is one you won’t want to miss out on. Just think of the memories you’ll make — and the great photos you’ll get to make everyone jealous with!

So, load up on coffee and get ready to spend the day in Stars Hollow in true “Gilmore Girls” style. Tickets are $65 for adults and $55 for children ages 8-12.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.