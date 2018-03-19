This 7-foot-tall sprinkler is perfect for summer

Although spring is just getting underway, it’s never too early to start getting excited for summer. When I was growing up, all the kids in my neighborhood loved running through the sprinkler in the summertime.

Even when my family got a backyard pool, we still loved the sprinkler and would turn it on so that it sprinkled into the pool, making our very own waterpark-like attraction. If you want to take summertime sprinkler fun to the next level this season, look no further than this huge inflatable unicorn sprinkler.

Target

Sure to make your summer super-magical, the sprinkler is nearly 7 feet tall and made by Big Mouth Toys. It’s being sold at Target for $49.99, although their site indicates that it’s temporarily out of stock.

It sprays water out of its horn, and all you have to do to get it going is inflate it and attach a garden hose. This should keep the kids entertained for hours, not to mention adults, too (no judgment!).

Keep in mind, it will take awhile to get it filled up, even when using a pump, as demonstrated by this YouTube video:

If you’re over the unicorn trend, how about the Ginormous T-Rex Sprinkler or the Ginormous Elephant Sprinkler?

Big Mouth Inc.

In addition to Target Target, the company lists a number of retailers where their products are sold, including Amazon. These toys really put the classic Slip N’ Slide from my youth to shame!

If you’re more of a float-in-the-pool than a run-through-the-sprinkler type of person, check out their cheeky pool floats, like this super-cute donut hole, complete with a bite taken out of it.

Amazon

They even have floats for your drinks, so you can enjoy a beverage while in the pool, like this Palm Tree Beverage Boat:

Amazon

What do you think? Will you give any of these inflatable wonders a try this summer?

