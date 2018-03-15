10 furniture pieces with clever hidden storage

Whether you’re short on space, trying to hide your household clutter or just looking to make the most of your furniture, it’s awesome to find pieces for your home that do double duty.

Here are 10 furniture pieces that creatively and fashionably combine multiple functions through their hidden features.

1. A Coffee Table With Desk And Storage

There are a lot of variants on the clever idea to have a fold-out table and storage in a coffee table. But this Finley Home piece unfolds to what looks like the most comfortable height for computer or TV tray use. When it’s closed, it looks unassuming and compact.

Hayneedle

2. A Cabinet To Hide Pet Food And Bowls

Rather than keeping Fluffy’s food in a bulky plastic storage container, and Fido’s bowls on the ground, this Grandin Road pet food storage cabinet provides one place for all of that. We like the addition of the pegs on the side to hang leashes and collars.

Grandin Road

3. A Desk That Unfolds Into A Murphy Bed

This all-in-one Costco desk and Murphy bed seems perfect for a dual purpose den/guest bedroom. Plus it comes with bookcases with drawers.

Costco

4. A Hideaway Shoe Cabinet

This IKEA HEMNES cabinet is supposed to be for shoes, but its fold-out drawers could be used for so many things: recycling, hats and gloves, your kids’ arts and crafts supplies, towels, electronics—there are so many options.

Ikea

5. A Standing Mirror That Stores Jewelry

Check out your appearance from head to toe in this Yaheetech mirror. Then open it up to find all your accessories, nicely organized, so you can easily see what to add to that day’s look.

Amazon

6. A Kid’s Bed With A Trundle And Drawers

This piece of Dot & Bo furniture isn’t just a kid’s bed. It’s also a second kid’s bed, with its trundle feature and pull-out drawers in which to store their clothes. Oh, and the headboard has shelves!

Dot & Bo

7. A Discreet Bar Cabinet

This understated mango and marble cabinet from Crate & Barrel might seem to store anything on first look. But once you open it, you’ll see it has the perfect storage features for glasses, bottles and other bar accessories. One reviewer posted that she cleverly repurposed it as a coffee station.

Crate & Barrel

8. A Floating Desk That Folds Up Into A Box

We love that this Zipcode Design desk folds up into a small wall cabinet and folds down into a streamlined desk. It’s got storage as well. The perfect piece of furniture for a small space or a multi-purpose room.

Wayfair

9. A Sofa With Storage And A Pull-Out Bed

This West Elm couch can be customized to include storage in its sofa arms and chaise, plus you can have recliners. And there’s a pull-out bed option, too. The Swiss Army knife of sofas?

10. A Storage Basket/Coffee Table

Alright, this isn’t entirely hidden. But how cute is this Kirklands storage basket/coffee table? Stash your blankets, pillows, or odds and ends in the basket. Put your cup of coffee on top. Carry it around by the handles if you want.

Kirklands

All these pieces yell “Give me multi-functionality or give me death!” Which would you snatch up for your home?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.