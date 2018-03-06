Frances McDormand Oscar stolen

Frances McDormand’s Oscar night took a dark turn after someone stole her golden statue.

A representative for McDormand told CNN that an individual walked off with McDormand’s Oscar while she was at the Governor’s Ball, just following the awards ceremony.

“I can confirm that, after a brief time apart last night, Frances and her Oscar were happily reunited,” McDormand’s rep said.

An LAPD spokesperson told CNN a 47-year-old man was arrested on Sunday night and booked on suspicion of grand theft for allegedly stealing an Oscar statue, though they would not confirm it was McDormand’s.

She previously won the Academy Award for best actress for her performance in “Fargo” in 1997. McDormand earned her second Oscar Sunday for her work in the drama “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.”

She gave a rousing acceptance speech, asking all the female Oscar nominees in attendance to rise from their seats. McDormand then urged the entertainment industry to tell more stories by and about women.

McDormand celebrated her reunion with her Oscar with a double cheeseburger from In-N-Out, according to her rep.

