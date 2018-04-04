Food Network star gets engaged

Looks like the Ace of Cakes will be shopping for a wedding cake of his own!

Food Network star and popular pastry chef Duff Goldman is officially engaged to writer Johnna Colbry. Goldman is best known for his stunning creations in the kitchen, which have been featured on the network’s “Ace of Cakes” and “Food Network Challenge,” and he’s also the owner of Charm City Cakes, a bakery with locations in Los Angeles and Baltimore.

Goldman announced his happy news on Instagram, where he revealed that the idea to propose suddenly gripped him one morning, when he realized he “can’t imagine living another day without her in my life.”

Check out the sweet post below:

“I didn’t plan this out, it just happened and it was so glaringly obvious that I couldn’t have stopped it if I wanted to,” Goldman wrote on April 3. “I asked her to marry me. She said yes. I cannot imagine a state of happiness that is more intense than whatever I’m feeling right now. My heart just might burst. I love you muffin.

That’s so sweet! But what’s up with the ring made of string?

“I’m sorry I didn’t have a real ring,” Goldman wrote. “I hope you don’t mind butcher’s twine, I am a chef, after all.”

How romantic! Colbry then shared them same photo, along with her own announcement, on Instagram, writing, “Officially my ride or die. My forever muffin. My buffalo. I’m so crazy about you @duffgoldman and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life going on adventures with you! hnnnnggg”

I don’t know who’s going to make the wedding cake but that will be a lot of pressure for some lucky baker! Congratulations to the happy couple.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.