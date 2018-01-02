Sometimes you really are in the mood to bake, but you realize you’re out of flour! What do you do? Go buy some? Ask a neighbor? Nope!

Flourless Pumpkin Pie Muffins is the answer to your flourless household! Take out all the filler out and leave all the flavor in! Without flour you ensure yourself having the most tender muffins that kinda feel like dessert!

Ingredients

1/4 cup almond butter

3/4 cup canned pumpkin

1 large egg

6 tablespoons honey

1/2 cup rolled oats

2 tablespoons ground flaxseed

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/2 teaspoon ground cloves

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 cup mini chocolate chips, plus more for sprinkling

Directions

Preheat your oven to 375 degrees. Prepare a muffin pan by spraying 9 cavities with nonstick spray or lining them with parchment liners. Set aside. Add all the ingredients except for the chocolate chips to a high-powered blender and blend on high until the oats have broken down and the batter is smooth and creamy. Stir in the chocolate chips by hand. Distribute the batter evenly among the muffin pan cavities, filling each one until it is about 3/4 full. Bake for 18-20 minutes, until the tops of your muffins are set and a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. Allow the muffins to cool in the pan for around 10 minutes before removing. Store them in an airtight container for up to 5 days, or freeze them for up to 3 months.

Written by Michael Bednarz and originally published on Shared.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.