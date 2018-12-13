Try these Fireball fudge recipes this Christmas

The holidays are a great time to whip up a boozy dessert. Part sweet treat, part cocktail, these adult-only indulgences are sure to put you in a festive mood.

A great one we found recently is a recipe for Easy Fireball Fudge from Wine and Glue. The treat is made from just a few simple ingredients and will give your dessert table a spicy, cinnamon kick. The blogger notes that while popping just one piece won’t jeopardize your designated driver status, these brownies do pack enough Fireball Cinnamon Whisky for the flavor to fully shine through.

One important note: be careful not to mistake evaporated milk for sweetened condensed milk, which this recipe calls for.

A similar, but even more decadent, recipe for Fireball Cinnamon Whisky Christmas Fudge with Candy Cane and Red Peppermint Swirl from Live Fire Republic incorporates Ghiradelli white chocolate chips and white almond bark that gives a jolly swirled appearance and a creamy peppermint taste.

You could also dress up your Fireball fudge with the addition of cinnamon candies on top, like in this recipe from How to Make Easy Fudge. Sounds like the perfect treat for serious cinnamon lovers!

Fudge isn’t the only dessert in which Fireball can make a wonderful addition. Although most people associate pumpkin pie with Thanksgiving, it’s still delicious for the winter holidays, or any time of year, really. This Fireball Whisky Pumpkin Pie is the perfect way to spice up any party. Get the recipe from Laura Is Cooking.

If you prefer to shoot your whiskey but are still looking for a sweet treat, these Fireball Whisky Cheesecake Shots from Mantitlement are a great way to have your (cheese)cake and drink it, too. These shots are made with a no-bake cheesecake filling, so you won’t be slaving away in the kitchen all day for your party favors. They take about just 20 minutes from start to finish, so you’ll be shooting boozy cheesecake in no time.

Do you use Fireball in any dessert recipes?

Cheers!

