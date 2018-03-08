'Charmed' reboot announces new cast

“Charmed” is one of the many 1990s TV shows getting a reboot and the casting of its lead roles has finally been announced. The new series will follow three sisters who live in a college town and realize that they are witches in the wake of the tragic death of their mother.

The eldest sister, Macy, will be played by Madeleine Mantock, a British actress. Mantock has starred in the AMC series “Into the Badlands” and the 2014 film “Edge of Tomorrow” with Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt.

Sister Mel will be played by Melonie Diaz, who you may recognize from the movie “Fruitvale Station” and TV shows like “Nip/Tuck,” “Elementary,” “Rizzoli and Isles,” “Girls” and “Person of Interest.”

Sarah Jeffrey, who starred in the Disney Channel’s “Descendants: Wicked World” and the cop drama “Shades of Blue,” will play the trio’s youngest sister, Madison.

In addition to the three leads, Rupert Evans (“The Man in the High Castle,” “American Pastoral”) will play a professor with a strange fascination with the sisters, while Ser’Darius Blain (“Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle”) will play Galvin, Macy’s aspiring filmmaker boyfriend.

It was previously reported that the reboot would take place in 1976, according to the Hollywood Reporter. But after some rewrites, now the plot is expected to take place in the present day, Variety reported.

Adding to the drama, the show’s original stars have previously expressed disapproval about a reboot without their names attached. In 2017, Alyssa Milano, who played Phoebe Halliwell in the original series, told the Daily Beast:

“I’ll tell you everything I know: the last few years, CBS Studios — not the network, the studio — has been trying to reboot ‘Charmed’ without any of the old cast members. They just want to use the franchise. Because we have the best fans ever, they were up in arms over this and said you can’t do ‘Charmed’ without the original cast members. I think CBS Studios understands the importance of getting it right, so they came up with the idea last year that they were going to do a prequel to our story but the script didn’t come in the way they wanted, and so it went back into redevelopment.”

Milano had also said that she and the other original cast members — Rose McGowan, Holly Marie Combs, and Shannen Doherty — were all “open” to participating in a reboot.

Now that the “Charmed” reboot is going full steam ahead with a brand-new cast, it will be interesting to see how the original stars, as well as fans, react.

What do you think? Will you watch the “Charmed’ reboot?

