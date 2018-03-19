Fifth Harmony is taking a hiatus

Fifth Harmony is going on hiatus to allow members to “pursue solo endeavors.”

The singing group announced the conscious uncoupling on March 19.

“After six years going hard, non stop, we … realized that in order to stay authentic to ourselves and to you, we do need to take some time now to go on a hiatus from Fifth Harmony in order to pursue solo endeavors,” a statement posted to the Fifth Harmony Twitter account said. “We are all very excited and grateful to be able to take this time to learn and grow creatively and really find our footing as individuals.”

The statement seemed to point at the break being temporary, saying it would allow the four members to “gain new experiences, strengths, and perspectives that we can bring back to our Fifth Harmony family.”

Fifth Harmony’s members are Ally Brooke, Normani, Dinah Jane, Lauren Jauregui.

A fifth member of the group, Camila Cabello, departed in December 2016 and has gone on to success as a solo artist.

Fifth Harmony has been together since 2012, when they were formed on the U.S. version of reality competition show “The X-Factor.” They have released three studio albums and a number of singles since forming.

Their most popular songs include “Miss Movin’ On,” “Work from Home,” and “Not That Kinda Girl.”

Fifth Harmony fans, called Harmonizers, rallied to get #ThankYouFifthHarmony trending on social media following the announcement of the group’s hiatus.

Fans are remembering all of the great music and more to come from the band:

#ThankYouFifthHarmony for all the albums

for the takeovers

for all the concerts, shows and interviews

for the laugh, cry and love

for all memories we created as a family

for the whole journey we have been through pic.twitter.com/KSAJC3rml9 — rainbow (@sourcecamren) March 19, 2018

Some fans have mixed emotions:

tbh idk if i’m happy or sad and what should i do to adjust and stan 4 diff artists but all i know is that i’m still going to support ALL of them & i’m still going to do all the things that i did to support 5H and i guess i’m just gonna do it 4 times now #ThankYouFifthHarmony — shei loves dinah ������������������ (@slayinglaurinah) March 19, 2018

There are those who are trying to remain hopeful about the band getting back together:

I mean it’s a hiatus which means they’re coming back, right #ThankYouFifthHarmony pic.twitter.com/KiUojeU5xO — ������������������lissy (@whipitlaurinah) March 19, 2018

More than anything, fans want the best for these artists:

Just imagine how hard it was for the girls to come to this decision. They fought so hard to stay together and prove they were good enough. I'm heartbroken but they deserve more than what epic has given them #ThankYouFifthHarmony — njh ������������������ (@NiallxLaurmani) March 19, 2018

“With your love and encouragement we will continue to build on ourselves, support one another in everything we do, and keep making you proud, each other proud and ourselves proud,” Fifth Harmony’s statement added.

The group currently has a number of shows scheduled through the end of the year, which they plan to perform as planned, they said.

