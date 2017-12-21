Eggnog mudslide holiday drink

Here’s a twist on a classic Christmas favorite …Eggnog Mudslides! A delicious treat with bursts of flavour in every sip, your friends and family will be begging for more!

Ingredients

1 part kahlua

1 part vodka

2 parts eggnog

whipped cream

ground nutmeg

Directions

1. Combine kahlua, vodka, and eggnog in a shaker over ice.

2. Shake well, and then pour in a short glass over ice.

3. Top with whipped cream and ground nutmeg.

4. Enjoy!

