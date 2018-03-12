Edward Norton's $5M Malibu beach house for sale

Has a snowy winter made you dream of a sun-filled seaside sanctuary? You’re in luck, because “Fight Club” actor Edward Norton has put his Malibu beach house up for sale. For $5.25 million, you could call this prime Pacific Coast Highway address home.

This million-dollar pad is no McMansion, though. Built in 1928, Norton’s beach property is filled with character.

First, this seaside home is located on Las Flores Beach and has 43 feet of beach frontage. The backyard includes a private fenced-in sandy beach, a wraparound deck, a hot tub and a tiki hut. You’ll even have several palm trees of your very own! You could host quite the party for friends and four-legged friends in this sandy spot.

Inside, the cozy two-story cottage has plenty of space. The versatile layout features three bedrooms and two bathrooms. The new owners can opt to live in the entire space or split it into two income-generating areas — as there are two kitchens, one on each floor. Norton has previously rented it out for $15,000 a month, according to Page Six.

The second floor includes two small bedrooms, one bathroom and a kitchen with a more traditional white beach house aesthetic. It also has a bright living room and dining area with a wall of windows overlooking the Pacific Ocean and a Midcentury-style fireplace. The living room opens up to a deck with plenty of space to lounge without getting sandy.

The lower level feels like a rustic retreat. It features one bedroom, one bathroom and another kitchen with exposed wooden beams, wood details and hardwood floors throughout. It also has the additional alfresco living space on the beach and a wet bar inside.

In fact, the bedroom on the lower level opens up right onto the deck. It would be the perfect spot for drinking your morning coffee and contemplating whether to spend the day on the beach or in nearby Santa Monica.

Both floors have more than enough windows to let the California sunshine in and keep the Pacific Ocean always in view.

Sure, it may take awhile to scrounge up that $5.25 million, but we can dream, can’t we? Because this idyllic beach house definitely has us California dreamin’!

