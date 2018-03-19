Eddie Redmayne and wife welcome baby No. 2

Actor Eddie Redmayne, who portrayed Stephen Hawking in “The Theory of Everything,” and his wife, Hannah Bagshawe, have just welcomed their second child. Their baby boy was born on March 10, according to the birth announcement that ran in the U.K.’s The Times newspaper.

The announcement read, “On 10th March 2018 to Hannah (Bagshawe) and Edward, a son, Luke Richard Bagshawe, brother to Iris.” So now, the trio has become a happy family of four!

Little Luke joins big sister, Iris, who was born in June 2016. Since becoming a dad, Redmayne’s been open about the joys of fatherhood.

“I don’t think anything can prepare [you for becoming a father],” he told Entertainment Tonight.

But his favorite part of parenthood is seeing his daughter’s enthusiasm for life: “Waking up every morning … and going in [her room] and she’s so excited to see another day,” he said.

Watch Redmayne talk more about fatherhood in the video below:

However, as Redmayne and his wife prepared for baby No. 2, there was one part of fathering a newborn that he wasn’t exactly looking forward to: the sleep deprivation.

“We’ve just about got to that stage when we’re beginning to get sleep and remember what that word means,” he said during an interview on “Live with Kelly and Ryan.”

But he was more than up for the challenge. He referred to the time leading up to the baby’s birth as, “Getting prepped to go back into the trenches.”

While on the show he also told co-hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest that he and his wife were letting the sex of the baby be a surprise, just as they did with their first child. So, they were surely surprised and thrilled to welcome a little boy into their growing family.

Regardless of the sex of their children, Redmayne’s happy to have been a part of movies that his family can enjoy throughout his acting career. He’s played serious roles, such as that of Stephen Hawking as well as Lili in “The Danish Girl,” but his work in “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” is something his children can enjoy.

“I feel like we grew up watching [the ‘Harry Potter’] films and getting to dive into that world every year or two. I used to find it so cozy,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “It was like getting a hug every year or two from J.K. Rowling, and I love the idea of another generation having something similar. Even though ‘Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them’ is a different period, it’s still the Harry Potter world. It’s still got that same warmth and kindness.”

As soon as Iris and Luke are old enough, we have a feeling they’ll love seeing their dad on screen in the series of films. It just doesn’t get cuter than that.

Congratulations to the happy family!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost.