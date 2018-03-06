How to make an easy, colorful Easter cake

I always feel there’s something so intimidating about baking a layer cake.

I’m not sure if it’s the layers themselves that I’m always afraid I’ll mess up, or if it’s the icing being too thick or thin. Setting my fears aside, my resolution at the beginning of this year was to try new things and I’m sticking with it. Thus, I baked my very first layer cake and it’s all documented right here!

As a newbie baker, I have to say I feel like this colorful cake turned out quite well. What I absolutely love is that not only does this cake boast vibrant spring colors, but it also has a slight hint of a floral-like taste thanks to the Lavender Paste I added to the icing. It could’ve been hit or miss as far as adding this to the icing, but curiosity had me wanting to try the Lavender Paste after discovering it while browsing the baking aisle.

Not to toot my own horn, but this cake really is pretty darn delicious. It’s moist, the icing isn’t too heavy since the main ingredient is whipped topping. And, it doesn’t look so bad either! This is an easy recipe to make whether you’re new to baking cakes or an expert. As you can see below, it makes a lovely addition to any Easter spread.

Here’s how to make it:

The Ingredients

For the cake, you’ll need:

2 boxes white cake mix (I used Betty Crocker’s Super Moist Cake Mix)

8 egg whites

1 1/2 cups vanilla yogurt

1/2 cup oil

1 cup water

For the icing, you’ll need:

8 ounces cream cheese, softened

2 cups powdered sugar

1 cup marshmallow creme

2 tablespoons Lavender Paste

2 containers of whipped topping, thawed (roughly 6 cups)

You’ll Also Need:

3 round 9-inch cake pans

Parchment paper

A few bowls, including a large one to mix both the cake batter and icing

Mixer

Baking Instructions

Preheat oven to 325 F. Generously grease the 9-inch round cake pans before adding a piece of parchment paper to the bottom of each. I found it was easy enough to trace the bottom of one of the cake pans on the parchment paper, then I just cut the traced paper a tad smaller to ensure it’d fit nicely in the bottom of the pan.

In a large bowl, combine the cake mix, yogurt, egg whites and oil. Using a mixer, blend the ingredients until smooth. Add in the water and continue to mix until the batter is well blended.

Separate the cake batter into three separate bowls, which equates to roughly 3 cups of batter per bowl. Add food coloring to each bowl and mix well. I used about 20 drops or so to achieve the bright, vivid colors.

Spread the tinted batter in the prepared cake pans, then bake for 35 minutes. A good way to test to see if the cakes are ready to come out of oven is to stick a fork in the center. If the fork comes out clean, then you’re good to take them out. After allowing the cakes to cool for 30 minutes, remove the cakes from the pans. Peel the parchment paper off of the bottoms of the cakes and set each on a piece of parchment or wax paper.

Making The Icing

In a large bowl, combine the softened cream cheese, powdered sugar, marshmallow creme, whipped topping and Lavender Paste. Use a mixer to blend the ingredients until smooth, which took me about 5 minutes with my mixer set on a medium speed.

Assembling The Cake

Level the cakes by using a serrated knife to cut the rounded tops off. Set the cake tops to the side because we will use them in a moment.

Place the first cake on some sort of sturdy dish, like a rotating cake stand. Spread a layer of icing over the cake, making sure to also ice the sides. Place the second cake on top of the first and cover it with icing. Repeat for the third cake.

Place the cake tops on a piece of parchment paper, and, using a serrated knife, lightly brush the top of the cake to create the crumbs. These colorful crumbs will be what you decorate the top of the cake with. You can use as many or few as you’d like, but once you’ve gathered your cake crumbs, sprinkle them on top of the cake using a spoon held about a foot above the cake.

Store the cake in the fridge until you’re ready to serve. Leftovers should also be stored in the fridge. Enjoy!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.