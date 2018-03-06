The Duggar family is growing again

The Duggar family is about to get even bigger.

Josiah Duggar’s siblings better make way for a sister-in-law because he’s officially engaged to girlfriend Lauren Swanson. He popped the question after only announcing the two were dating in January. Clearly, these two are very excited to build a future together!

According to Us Weekly, the “19 Kids and Counting” and “Counting On” TV star, and eighth-born Duggar, may have only been dating his fiancee for just a couple of months before he dropped to one knee, but they’ve actually known each other for quite some time. The publication reported they were friends for years before deciding to get romantically involved.

Duggar surprised Swanson while she was on a girl’s night out with his sisters to ask her if she’d like to enter into courtship with him. The couple described the moment they decided to take their relationship to the next level in this sweet video:

Then, he took her to the same spot where her parents were engaged to ask her to be his wife. So, their relationship has already had a few exciting, surprising moments.

“The place where I proposed to Lauren is the exact spot where her parents were engaged. There’s a lot of family history on this property, making it a special place for Lauren,” Duggar told Us Weekly.

As for Swanson, well, she’s ready to create even more memories and special moments with Duggar.

“I’m really excited to be getting married to Josiah. Everything about the engagement was such a special moment for me. I’m especially looking forward to spending the rest of my life with him,” she told the publication.

Duggar’s famous parents wrote on their personal website that they’re greeting Swanson with open arms, which should make the transition even easier. “We are looking forward to another Duggar wedding soon!” they wrote.

Of course, there’s never a dull moment when you’ve got 19 kids, so a wedding certainly isn’t the only exciting thing this family has to look forward to. Jinger Duggar Vuolo and her husband are expecting their first child, Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth recently welcomed a baby boy and Kendra Duggar is also pregnant. So, yeah … there’s no stopping for this massive family.

Add wedding planning to the long list that already includes baby showers and more party-planning, because yet another major event is about to happen for the Duggar family.

Congratulations to the newly engaged couple!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.