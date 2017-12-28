Dr. Pimple Popper Is Getting Her Own TV Special

You know those videos that you simply can’t turn away from? The disgusting, horrendous, yet so addicting kind? Well, for those of you who can’t get enough of the world’s ickiest videos, guess what? Dr. Pimple Popper, aka Dr. Sandra Lee, is finally getting her own TLC special.

Moreover, she recently launched a new series on Facebook Watch called: “This is Zit.” Get it?

With more than three million subscribers on YouTube for her shockingly gross videos of popping people’s pimples and cysts, this dermatologist has amassed a loyal following of fans who can’t get enough of the incredible work she does.

“There is a new special premiering on Facebook Watch on the TLC Channel. And it’s called This is Zit,” she said in an Instagram post announcement. “It is behind the scenes footage of what I do in my office, how I go about doing it, more explanation about the types of things that I pop out, a lot of my favorite videos, a lot of my top pops. They are there just for you. And! Three never before seen pops are there for you as well.”

Even better? She now has a TV special!

“I have some really exciting news: I have a TV special going on. A TV special about pimple popping. Can you even believe it?!” Dr. Lee said in another Instagram video. “Please check it out! It is all new pops, nothing that you’ve ever seen before. What’s nice about it, for I think a lot of you popaholics in particular, you get to see a lot of how the office runs, and what my office looks like, and the behind the scenes of how we prepare for my popping videos.”

Let’s be real. Who wouldn’t want to see the behind-the-scenes of Dr. Pimple Popper’s life and fascinating, explosive dermatologic feats?

Episode 1 of “This is Zit” is already on Facebook Watch. As a friendly warning, this video gets real graphic, real quick. So be prepared! Get ready to see the demolishing of an epidermoid cyst.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.