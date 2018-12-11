Dolly Parton’s brother Floyd Parton has died at the age of 61. He passed away on Dec. 6. A cause of death has not yet been reported, but he was hospitalized in critical condition last month. Like his famous sister, he had a love and talent for music and worked as a songwriter and composer.

The two frequently collaborated and wrote many songs together. According to his obituary, two of his most famous songs were “Rockin’ Years,” which was recorded by Dolly Parton and Ricky Van Shelton, and “Nickels and Dimes,” which was recorded by his sister and later by George Burns.

The obituary notes that in lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to My People Senior Activity Center, 1220 W. Main Street, Sevierville, TN 37862. A private service has been held.

On Dec. 6, the day of his death, his sister Stella Parton tweeted out a photo of herself with her brother:

“And Jesus said to him, Receive thy sight: thy faith hath saved thee.”

Have a beautiful day on this bright and brisk Thursday. I am spending the day with my beautiful brother Floyd. pic.twitter.com/TTNlZg54YC — Stella Parton (@StellaParton) December 6, 2018

“‘And Jesus said to him, Receive thy sight: thy faith hath saved thee.,'” he wrote. “Have a beautiful day on this bright and brisk Thursday. I am spending the day with my beautiful brother Floyd.'”

There are 12 siblings in the Parton family, including Larry Parton, who passed away just four days after his birth in 1955, and many of them have pursued careers in show business. In 2017, Dolly posted a group photo of her with her brothers and sisters on Instagram in honor of National Sibling Day:

The singer has always been close with her family and even helped raise some of her younger siblings.

“I grew up in a big old family with eight kids younger than me and several of my brothers and sisters came to live with me early on in my life,” she told People in 2014. “I’ve loved their kids just like they’re my grandkids, and now I’ve got great-grand-kids!”

We’re sending our deepest condolences to the entire Parton family during this difficult time.

