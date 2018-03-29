Dollhouse a tiny replica of 'Fixer Upper' house

If you’re a fan of HGTV’s “Fixer Upper,” you’ve likely gushed during the reveal, “I want that house!” Well, one woman took her house envy a step further and put her “Fixer Upper” fandom on display in a big way — or rather, in the littlest way possible.

Philadelphia physician, mom and “Fixer Upper” mega-fan, Dr. Kwandaa Roberts, has created a tiny replica of a renovated house from the show as a swanky dollhouse for her 3-year-old daughter.

And this is definitely not your basic Barbie dream house!

The house itself is from the “Fixer Upper” hosts’ own line, Hearth and Hand. Roberts found it at Target and then set to work meticulously renovating. Just like the host of an HGTV show, Roberts hunted around for the perfect furniture and accessories — mainly scouring eBay, Etsy and Michael’s for itty-bitty home decor — and then altered them as needed to achieve that lovely balance of rustic-meets-modern within the dollhouse’s cozy walls.

Check out this swoon-worthy bathroom!

Similar to the life-size versions on the show, the charms of this house are all in its farmhouse-chic details, from the gorgeous copper bathtub, to the tiny glowing wall sconces, to the miniature topiaries set on top of the mantle.

Of course, in true “Fixer Upper” fashion, shiplap is generously featured in Roberts’ little replica, and there are other thoughtful touches to be found in every room: fluffy-soft bath towels, cute potted plants for a dose of natural greenery, and even teensy copies of Chip and Joanna Gaines’s magazine, The Magnolia Journal.

“Interior design has been my passion since childhood,” Roberts explained to Disney’s Babble. “The dollhouse was a way for me to have a creative outlet for designing that didn’t involve me redecorating my house every six months.”

To swoon over more images of the house, check out Roberts’ Instagram account, TinyHouseCalls. Before long, you’ll be ready to plunk down a miniature down payment on this totally enviable tiny home.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.