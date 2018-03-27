Milo's Kitchen dog treats recalled

Hold the treats! A belly rub will have to do for now, because a popular dog treat company voluntarily recalled two products due to health risks to man’s best friend. The treats potentially contain elevated levels of beef thyroid hormone.

The J.M. Smucker Company announced the recall of two shipments of Milo’s Kitchen products. At least three dogs have gotten sick from these treats, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The affected products are:

1. Milo’s Kitchen Steak Grillers/Steak Grillers Recipe with Angus Steak

0 7910051822 7: 18 oz. bag with best if used by date of November 15, 2018

0 7910051822 7: 18 oz. bag with best if used by date of April 26, 2019

0 7910051823 4: 22 oz. bag with best if used by date of April 26, 2019

0 7910052776 2: 10 oz. bag with best if used by date of April 26, 2019

FDA.gov

2. Milo’s Kitchen Grilled Burger Bites with Sweet Potato and Bacon

0 7910052126 5: 15 oz. bag with best if used by date of November 19, 2018

FDA.gov

No other products are affected by the recall.

According to PetMD, excessive hormone levels essentially put a dog’s body into overdrive — a problem that isn’t always associated with food. Dogs who eat either of these recalled Milo’s Kitchen products may be more thirsty than normal. You may also see an increase in urination, weight loss, an increased heart rate and restlessness, the FDA explained. If your pooches eat the treats over a longer period of time, the symptoms may become more serious, such as vomiting, diarrhea and labored breathing.

The symptoms should go away as long as you stop giving the treats to your dog, and their thyroid levels should return to normal. If you notice the symptoms are not going away, the FDA recommended you contact your veterinarian as soon as possible.

Milo’s Kitchen apologized to customers in a statement, tweeting:

“As pet owners ourselves, we understand how much you love your dog and apologize for the concern this news may cause.”

As pet owners ourselves, we apologize for the concern this will cause. We are voluntarily recalling specific shipments of our Steak Grillers and Grilled Burger Bites due to a potential health risk. Please use our site to see if you have impacted product: https://t.co/xUaUABghwA — Milo's Kitchen (@MilosKitchen) March 22, 2018

If you have either of the affected products in your home, you’re urged to stop feeding them to your dogs immediately. If you have any questions, or would like a refund or replacement, you can call Milo’s Kitchen at 1-888-569-6767 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. You can also ask questions or provide feedback here.

Want to forget about monitoring which dog treat brands you should and shouldn’t buy? Try these five recipes for natural dog treats that you can make at home, such as salmon and sweet potato snacks, and peanut butter and bacon bars. Just remember these treats are for the dogs — not for you!

