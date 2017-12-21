Dog groomer creates nativity scene with pups

Along with the Christmas trees and loaves of spiced fruit cakes, intricate nativity scenes decorate the homes of million of people during the holiday season. While the basis of a nativity scene is to represent the birth of Jesus Christ, the actual display is open to interpretation in terms of its creative direction.

From nativity scenes with cats and “Star Wars” characters to Legos figurines and even potatoes, the sky’s the limit when it comes to who depicts Mary, Joseph, the Three Wise Men, and baby Jesus. We all know that watching kids perform is often hilariously heartwarming, but how about dogs?

In honor of Christmas, Wags to Riches, a grooming company located in Leicestershire, England, decided to cast some adorable pups in a canine-themed nativity scene.

Along with their resident dog, they brought together several of their clients’ pets to recreate the fluffy scene. Draped in towels and blankets, surrounding a puppy figurine in a basket… er… manger, the picture couldn’t have come out any cuter.

“They were all happy to sit for the photo,” Toby and Jo, owners of Wags To Riches, told The Dodo. “It’s amazing what dogs will do for a biscuit.”

According to their website, the husband and wife duo describe Wags to Riches as a “Friendly family run service where your pooch will be treated and loved as one of our own.” From the looks of the cute photos on their Facebook page, that love is evident.

It looks like this isn’t the first time Wags to Riches has captured a beautiful nativity scene moment using their canine clients! Pictured above is last year’s version, in which baby Jesus appears to be a teddy bear:

They also like to post photos of pups in festive attire:

These doggie nativity scenes are pretty awesome. We can’t wait to see what they come up with next year!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.