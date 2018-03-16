DIY dog bow ties are cute and a cinch to make

Everyone likes to dress to impress. So, why not let your pooch in on the fun by making sure they look spiffy as well?

If the thought of spending money on fashion accessories for your dog seems a little silly, all you need is an old cloth napkin, and you’re well on your way to making an adorable DIY bow tie for your pup!

Check out the video below from Pet Parent Life Hacks that walks you through the process:

In addition to the napkin, make sure you have some non-toxic glue and scissors handy to complete the job. It looks pretty simple, and your canine companion will likely be the best-dressed guest at the park! Don’t be afraid to go a little crazy with the colors and patterns.

People on Facebook thought this particular pup hack was pretty awesome. Since it was posted in December, the video has been viewed more than 700,000 times and shared more than 2,000 times. And even non-crafty commenters were loving how simple this project looks.

“This looks easy enough for me to do, and it’s so cute,” read one comment. “Don’t they look very handsome!” said another.

Flickr | mirry.fm

Looking for more fashionable ways to spoil your pet? Check out these matching sets of pajamas and sweaters for both you and your dog. If you’re just hanging out at home on a cold morning, you can be sure you and your pup are toasty and warm, not to mention adorable!

If you want to go the more practical route, these dog boots will ensure your pup’s paws stay warm and dry, no matter how rough the weather may be outside.

Amazon

Do you put adorable clothes on your furry friend? If you give those DIY bow ties a try, be sure to let us know how it went!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.