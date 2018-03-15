Divorced mom's gift of wedding ring diamonds

A Pennsylvania mom found a perfect way to make lemonade from some pretty sour lemons.

Karen Beardsley and her ex-husband divorced more than a decade ago but their relationship gave them a daughter, Devin Petit, who is now a college student. In February, a couple weeks before her 21st birthday, Beardsley surprised Petit with an early gift — and it was certainly one her daughter didn’t see coming.

The gift was an elegant necklace adorned with three diamonds. There’s nothing too out of the ordinary there, but the story behind the diamonds made this a present Petit will likely never forget:

my mom gave me this necklace this morning as an early birthday gift. it’s made from the diamonds of her wedding band. she said although her marriage to my dad didn’t work out, they both agreed I was the best thing to come from it, which is why she wanted me to have it. pic.twitter.com/6Rz6yCUw2M — Devin Petit (@devin_petit) February 12, 2018

The diamonds came from the wedding band Beardsley wore during her marriage to Petit’s father. Erie-based Breakiron Jewelers crafted the custom piece and clearly the gift meant a lot to the young woman.

“[My mom] said although her marriage to my dad didn’t work out, they both agreed I was the best thing to come from it,” Petit wrote in a Twitter post that showed the necklace.

Beardsley later told BuzzFeed she thought the gift represented “successful co-parenting over the years and the love that both her dad and I have for her.”

Petit showed some serious love for her parents on Twitter after posting about the necklace, tweeting that her mom is “genuinely the sweetest” and that she’s “so thankful to have parents like them.”

she’s genuinely the sweetest, and I’m so thankful to have parents like them. #softtweets — Devin Petit (@devin_petit) February 12, 2018

Petit’s picture of the gift quickly went viral and has been liked more than 273,000 times since February 11.

Beardsley’s thoughtful gift has clearly touched many people online, especially other children of divorced parents. Some people replied with photos of their own keepsakes that have been made from their parents’ wedding rings:

My parents gave me the rings and I picked this design.. only necklace I've worn since I was in 8th grade.. So happy this is something other parents do pic.twitter.com/5FOCxF9JUw — -A (@notman23) February 14, 2018

Others had necklaces that included the whole rings:

Awh, after mine split my dad took both the rings but after he passed in 2015 they were found and my mom gave them to me so i put them on the necklace with my dads ashes. Engraved inside of his ring “I love you heart and soul forever”. One of my most loved possessions pic.twitter.com/DCkZo6OrYq — Maplense (@Maplense) February 15, 2018

One guy said that while he didn’t have jewelry, his mom gave him an even better gift after his parents’ divorce:

My mum didn't give me a necklace, but after her divorce she kept us fed, clothed, and we had a roof over our head. Couldn't ask for anything more, but this is just so damn sweet. — bisceglios (@BiscegliaAndrew) February 13, 2018

As a child of divorce myself, I can say this gift definitely made me smile. I keep my parents’ wedding rings and photos in a keepsake box. Do you have any creative gifts made from the jewelry of loved ones?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.