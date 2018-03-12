See Disney's Star Wars theme park in drone video

Disney’s Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is slated to open in 2019, and fans can’t wait for the new theme park. Construction has begun on the new park set in a galaxy far, far away, and some drone footage of the work in progress has been captured.

Diehard “Star Wars” fans may be surprised to see that they don’t quite recognize the sights of the new land, but that’s because they’re all brand new. The park is being designed to look like a planet called Batuu, an Outer Rim planet that has never before been seen.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is set to debut at Disneyland Resort first, followed by Walt Disney World Resort. One thing the video did not reveal was one of the new park’s most highly-anticipated attractions: The Millennium Falcon, which will put park-goers in the ship’s cockpit. Guests will also be able to be able to man a Star Destroyer.

Check out the awesome footage below:

Wow! The expansive park certainly looks impressive.

For fans who just can’t wait until next year, there are some “Star Wars” happenings at Disney properties that will give you your fix. On May 27, “Star Wars”: Galactic Nights will be held at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The special event will take place from 7 p.m. until midnight (after the park closes) and will feature entertainment, photo opportunities, event-exclusive merchandise and chances to meet characters.

Heads up #StarWars fans – the Star Wars: Galactic Nights one-night special event will return to Disney’s Hollywood Studios on May 27! pic.twitter.com/wiIP2hMKap — Big Ears Adventures (@BigEarsAdventur) March 6, 2018

Also beginning this May, visitors to the “Star Wars” Launch Bay at Disneyland Resort will get a chance to meet Rey, the Resistance’s newest hero. Rey will join Chewbacca to visit with guests at the Light Side character experience, while Darth Vader and Kylo Ren with meet with guests at the Dark Side Area.

What do you think? Are you already planning a trip to visit Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge when it finally opens next year?

