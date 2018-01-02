Power outage at Disneyland

Kaitlin Gates
8:39 AM, Jan 2, 2018
Power outages are usually no laughing matter. It can get cold, dark, all the food in your fridge could be ruined — and perhaps worse of all, no Netflix! But when the lights go out at the happiest place on earth, it can be pretty darn hilarious.

Around 11 a.m. on Dec. 27, a power outage stopped the Disney magic at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif. While those at the park weren’t enjoying it, Twitter really, really did. After the park tweeted about the outage near Mickey’s Toontown and Fantasyland, the hilarity ensued:

Tweets ranged from speculating about who or what caused the outage to sarcasm about it not being as big of a deal as some people were making it. Unfortunately, it was kind of a big deal for guests, as some were stuck on rides for a bit and it happened on a very busy day, meaning there were a lot of people wandering around and unable to go on rides.

But for everyone watching from afar, it was pure entertainment. Some people had pretty good theories about who to blame for the blackout — like Goofy, of course!

Or how about Dennis Nedry from “Jurassic Park”?! LOL

Others found even more humor in it all, sarcastically mocking the “breaking news” about the event, saying it must be terrible to be on rides at Disneyland for a little longer than expected.

And yet others made a pretty good point about the actual terror of being stuck at Disney — especially on the somewhat creepy “It’s a Small World” ride.

Of course, there were those that also took a more serious route, comparing it to the month-long and still on-going power outages in Puerto Rico following the devastation of Hurricane Maria:

Fortunately, Disneyland had the power restored by later that evening and it was determined the cause was a transformer (not the robot kind). But still, it sure made for an interesting day!

