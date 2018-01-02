Power outage at Disneyland

Power outages are usually no laughing matter. It can get cold, dark, all the food in your fridge could be ruined — and perhaps worse of all, no Netflix! But when the lights go out at the happiest place on earth, it can be pretty darn hilarious.

Around 11 a.m. on Dec. 27, a power outage stopped the Disney magic at Disneyland in Anaheim, Calif. While those at the park weren’t enjoying it, Twitter really, really did. After the park tweeted about the outage near Mickey’s Toontown and Fantasyland, the hilarity ensued:

PARKS UPDATE: We have experienced a power outage near Mickey's Toontown and Fantasyland. We are working diligently to restore power to the affected areas as soon as possible. Select offerings are now available such as Toontown and “it’s a small world” Holiday. — Disneyland Today (@DisneylandToday) December 27, 2017

Tweets ranged from speculating about who or what caused the outage to sarcasm about it not being as big of a deal as some people were making it. Unfortunately, it was kind of a big deal for guests, as some were stuck on rides for a bit and it happened on a very busy day, meaning there were a lot of people wandering around and unable to go on rides.

And this what it is like trying to walk anywhere pic.twitter.com/non2qHvXFk — Tyson Downs (@ty_downs) December 27, 2017

But for everyone watching from afar, it was pure entertainment. Some people had pretty good theories about who to blame for the blackout — like Goofy, of course!

Disneyland police have released footage of the suspect in today's power outage pic.twitter.com/nAV1qRXH9s — Ryan Fonseca (@RyFons) December 27, 2017

Or how about Dennis Nedry from “Jurassic Park”?! LOL

Power is failing all over #Disneyland. Find Nedry! Check the vending machines! #AhAhAh pic.twitter.com/cBElGA03bU — Justin Bolger (@TheApexFan) December 27, 2017

Others found even more humor in it all, sarcastically mocking the “breaking news” about the event, saying it must be terrible to be on rides at Disneyland for a little longer than expected.

Watching people lose their minds over the power outage at #Disneyland is making my day. pic.twitter.com/X6D76LXwGh — Kristina Hernandez (@TheFactsKris) December 27, 2017

And yet others made a pretty good point about the actual terror of being stuck at Disney — especially on the somewhat creepy “It’s a Small World” ride.

My worst nightmare… stuck on "It's A Small World" during the #Disneyland power outage today. I would be scarred for life… PTSD for sure. All those dolls… in the dark… with emergency lights only. Aaaahhhrrrggg!!!!! — Laurice Marier (@TheRealLaurice) December 28, 2017

Of course, there were those that also took a more serious route, comparing it to the month-long and still on-going power outages in Puerto Rico following the devastation of Hurricane Maria:

I’m watching ‘breaking news’ about the power outage at #Disneyland leaving people stuck on rides and I thought about whether the kids in Puerto Rico might enjoy getting stuck on a Disney ride right now. — hippersons, stayin’ alive (@hippersons) December 27, 2017

Fortunately, Disneyland had the power restored by later that evening and it was determined the cause was a transformer (not the robot kind). But still, it sure made for an interesting day!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.