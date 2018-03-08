Explore Disney Parks for free with Google Maps

If you’re ready for a Disney vacation, but don’t have the time or money to visit any time soon, then you’ll want to check out Google’s latest wonder. You can practically put yourself in the middle of the Magic Kingdom’s Main Street U.S.A. thanks to Google Maps Street View project.

Google announced this week that it has taken its Today Street View technology to 11 Disney Parks and Resorts in the U.S., including:

Walt Disney World, Florida:

Disneyland, California:

Here’s a taste of what it looks like in Epcot:

What I love about this new feature is how it can be used for Disney travel newbies and veterans alike. Here’s a couple of examples:

Google Street View Tips For Disney Rookies

Heading to Walt Disney World or Disneyland can be overwhelming for first-time travelers. There is so much to see and do, and with the amount of money you’re spending, you don’t want to waste time trying to get the lay of the land. So, what better way to get ready for an upcoming trip than to take some time exploring Google Street Views of the parks you’ll be visiting?

This will help you get your bearings and a sense of direction even before walking through the gates. Don’t waste time trying to read a map or getting lost! You can head right to your most-wanted rides and attractions the moment you arrive. This will save valuable vacation time!

How Can Disney Pros Use Google Maps Street View?

Okay, so this is where the uber-Disney nerd in me gets to come out and play. There are a few things I adore about these new Street Views:

It Feeds My Disney Fix

I can’t travel to Disney World as often as I’d like because I haven’t won the lottery (yet). But taking a virtual walk through Epcot or Magic Kingdom isn’t a bad way to scratch my Disney itch.

Also, I haven’t been able to travel to California to visit Disneyland. I’ve always wanted to see it and checking out the park on Street View gets me pretty close!

I Can Get A Behind-The-Scenes Look

The aerial views of the Disney Parks give glimpses into some of the backstage areas. There is nothing that will totally spoil the magic for anyone, of course! However, you will get a true sense of what it takes behind the scenes to keep these parks running. They are immense and it’s pretty impressive to see “the big picture.”

So take a look around! If you see anything particularly cool or interesting, let us know in the comments!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.