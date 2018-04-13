Disney launches new cookware line

If cooking is starting to feel like a chore to you, a new cookware line from Disney might give you the spark you need to get into the kitchen.

The Disney Eats kitchenware line lets you and your family rock Mickey and Minnie aprons, make adorable Disney-themed pancakes, brand your sandwiches and more. You can shop the whole collection online before it launches at Disney Stores on April 23.

Here are just a few of the items you’ll want to stock your kitchen with immediately:

Mickey Mouse Measuring Cups

Measuring ingredients has never been so fun! These measuring cups retail for $9.95 per set.

Disney

Mickey Mouse Pancake Molds

Pancakes shaped like Mickey? Yes, please! The whole set includes his head, body and glove. Get it all for $14.95.

Shop Disney

Mickey & Minnie Sandwich Stamp

These adorable sandwich stamps will imprint Mickey or Minnie’s head onto your bread — and the stamper cuts the crust off! The set retails for $14.95.

Disney

Minnie Mug

Your morning coffee will be so cute when it’s served up in this Minnie mug. Get this in your kitchen cabinet for $8.95.

Disney

Apron And Oven Mitt Set

These oven mitts are fashioned after Mickey’s iconic gloves, and couldn’t be more adorable. Plus, there’s an apron you can wear with them for the full effect. You’ll be safe from splashes and the heat of the oven when you’re all decked out in this. Plus — your kids are sure to love it! The set is available for $29.95.

Disney

If you plan on spending at least $75 when shopping online (no judgment here!) be sure to use promo code “SHIPMAGIC” to receive free shipping on your order.

Now — who’s ready to Disney-fy their kitchen?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.