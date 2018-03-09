11 Disney-inspired beauty product for grownups

Disney is all about bringing a little magic into your life and making every moment as fun as possible. Maybe that’s why there’s a growing market for Disney-branded cosmetics for adults, meant for the princess (or evil queen) in all of us!

With these 11 Disney-themed beauty products, you can achieve a grown-up and sophisticated look while still indulging in your love of Disney:

1. Sephora’s Disney Whatcha-Nail-Caillit Nail Polish Collection, $22.95

Sephora teamed up with Disney for this nail polish collection inspired by Ariel from “The Little Mermaid.” Of course, the colors have an aquatic theme and feature shimmer-y shades that any mermaid princess would love. You can find this limited-edition collection on Amazon!

Amazon

2. Evil Queen Cosmetic Case By Danielle Nicole, $22.99

Sometimes it’s fun to show off your bad side. This cosmetic case, featuring the Evil Queen from “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” is perfect for keeping your products and brushes organized, but gives you a touch of royal attitude and style, too! This majestic case is available exclusively from ShopDisney.com. (Poison apple not included, of course.)

ShopDisney.com

3. Bésame Cosmetics Snow White 80th Anniversary Collection

Bésame Cosmetics is a beauty brand inspired by glamorous vintage beauty from Old Hollywood. It introduced a collection to celebrate the 80th anniversary of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” which features both a lip color set and eyeshadow palettes inspired by the classic film:

7 Dwarfs Mini Lipstick Set, $35

This set of seven mini lipsticks packs a lot of color and shine for something so small! Each of the seven colors is named for a dwarf but inspired by a precious gemstone, including garnet, diamond, and pink sapphire.

I’m Wishing and Keep Singing Eyeshadow Palettes, $38 each

With eight easy-to-blend eyeshadow colors on each palette in this “Snow White”-inspired collection, you’ll have a wide variety of options for your eye look. The cover of the I’m Wishing palette features a never-before-seen cell of Snow White from the “wishing well” scene of the movie, while the cover of the Keep Singing palette features a cell from the song “Whistle While You Work.”

4. Disney Cinderella Storybook Eyeshadow Palette, $39.95

Once upon a time there was a storybook with 20 Cinderella-inspired eyeshadows, ready to transform its owner into a beautiful princess. Okay, well, the princess may have to do the work, but this eyeshadow palette makes creating a lovely eye look almost as easy as waving a Fairy Godmother’s wand.

Amazon | Disney

5. Mad Beauty’s “Beauty and The Beast” Face Mask, $6.99

No, this is not the face mask you wear at Halloween; it’s a face mask for skincare. Pop it on for 10 minutes to hydrate and pamper your skin. Mad Beauty’s Belle face mask is infused with calming rose water, while other Disney-inspired face masks include Ariel (cucumber), Sleeping Beauty (lavender) and Jasmine (green tea).

Amazon

6. Cruella de Vil Nail Wraps, $13.99

Say what you want about Cruella de Vil from “101 Dalmations,” but the lady had her own sense of style. You can give your nails her signature look (polka dots, of course) with these exclusive NCLA nail wraps from ShopDisney.com.

ShopDisney.com

7. Sea Salt Hydrating Body Lotion, $24.95

This lotion was created for Walt Disney World, Disneyland and Disney Cruise Lines. The H20 product line offers spa-quality skin care products for Disney guests. And now they can be purchased to enjoy at home on ShopDisney.com. Infused with Japanese green tea extract and sea salt, this shea butter body lotion promises soft, silky skin!

ShopDisney.com

8. e.l.f Whole New World Ultimate Face Collection, $12.26

This collection from e.l.f. is inspired by “Aladdin”‘s Princess Jasmine and includes nine lip colors, two blushes and two bronzers. According to its product description, its shades are perfect for olive-toned skin. The case features the lovely Jasmine and also has a large mirror for easy application. You can find this Jasmine makeup kit on Amazon.

Amazon

9. LORAC Pirates of the Caribbean Pro Eyeshadow Palette, $52

Captain Jack from “Pirates of the Caribbean” is the smoky eye inspiration we never knew we needed! Created by LORAC, this eyeshadow collection has 18 hyper-pigmented colors inspired by the films, as well as a black eyeliner for that authentic pirate look. Even the case looks magical and mysterious! Pick up your Pirates of the Caribbean eye shadow palette on Amazon.

Amazon

10. Sephora Disney Minnie’s Beauty: Perfect Red Lipstick, $34.99

Minnie Mouse is all the rage in 2018, especially since she recently received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame back in January! Sephora has this gorgeous Perfect Red lipstick in honor of the Disney icon, which can be found on Amazon. I love the detail of the Minnie Ears on the lipstick!

Amazon

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.