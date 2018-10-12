10 Quick Desserts You Can Make in a Mug

Desserts in a mug are just what they sound like: Simple desserts with a small number of ingredients that you can whip up in just a few minutes. Yes, really!

We’ve rounded up our favorite mug recipes for those nights when you want something sweet but don’t want to spend a lot of time making a full-sized dessert. These delicious mini-treats will become your go-to’s for quick and easy desserts.

The Moistest Chocolate Mug Cake

You’ll swoon over this luscious chocolate mug cake from Table for Two. It cooks in just over a minute in the microwave and it makes for the perfect late-night dessert for two — but we won’t tell if you don’t feel like sharing!

Table for Two

Easy Pumpkin Mug Cake

Next to Grandma’s homemade pumpkin pie, this tasty seasonal pumpkin cake from The Gunny Sack is a new fall favorite. It calls for only four ingredients and one minute in the microwave. Top with whipped cream and a dash of pumpkin spice for the perfect autumn dessert.

The Gunny Sack

S’mores Mug Cake

No need to build a fire when you want the warm, nostalgic experience of a s’more! This s’mores mug cake from Kirbie’s Cravings combines graham cracker “flour” (graham crackers pulsed in a food processor) with chocolate and marshmallow for that beloved childhood flavor.

Kirbie's Cravings

Snickerdoodle Mug Cake

Bring the sweet and spicy flavor of a snickerdoodle cookie to your favorite mug with Five Heart Home‘s Snickerdoodle Mug Cake recipe. Cinnamon and vanilla make this dessert smell as good as it tastes!

Five Heart Home

Brownie In A Mug

A brownie in a mug that cooks in a minute or less in the microwave? Yes, please! This gluten-free, vegan recipe comes from Petite Allergy Treats and it quickly satisfies that chocolate craving. Add chocolate chips for an even more decadent treat.

Petite Allergy Treats

Chocolate Chip Cookie In A Cup

Craving chocolate chip cookies but don’t want to trouble with making an entire batch? Whip up a chocolate chip cookie in a mug. This recipe from No. 2 Pencil is chewy and full of chocolate chips, just like your favorite cookie recipe.

No. 2 Pencil

Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Mug Cake

Eating dessert doesn’t have to mean wrecking your diet. This low-carb recipe from All Day I Dream About Food uses a sugar substitute and sugar-free chocolate chips to give you a peanut butter and chocolate combination that tastes great without racking up the sugar content.

All Day I Dream About Food

Red Velvet Mug Cake

This luscious Red Velvet Mug Cake from The Novice Chef is just as pretty as it is tasty. Dotted with white chocolate, with the option of adding a cream cheese center, this mug dessert will make you feel like royalty!

The Novice Chef

Nutella Mug Cake

If you love the delicious hazelnut flavor of Nutella, this recipe from Tammilee Tips is for you. Instead of eating Nutella right out of the jar (not that there is anything wrong with that!), whip up this warm homemade treat in about 90 seconds in the microwave.

Tammilee TIps

Single-Serving Apple Crisp

It takes just two minutes in the microwave before you can enjoy this fall delight from Well Floured. Combining the flavors of apple, cinnamon, brown sugar and oats, this is a dessert you can have any time of day — even for breakfast!

Well Floured

