Dessert recipes that only require 2 ingredients

Dessert is always the best meal of the day. But sometimes a package of Oreos just won’t cut it. Luckily, there are lots of fresh, homemade desserts you can make in the comfort of your own home—and some of them only require two ingredients!

Yep. TWO ingredients. Simple. Sweet. Scrumptious.

Check ’em out:

1. Strawberry Cake

This 2-ingredient strawberry cake from The Typical Mom is perfect for those nights when you want to make something special for dessert but you have almost no time and your pantry is sparse.

The Typical Mom

2. Healthy Ice Cream

Ice cream is always a hit with kids and adults alike, but this creamy treat can be high in calories and fat. Look no further than this recipe for a two-ingredient healthy ice cream from Creative Healthy Family in order to enjoy your favorite dessert without ending up in a sugar coma.

Creative Healthy Family

3. Key Lime Angel Food Cake Bars

Looking for a dessert that will instantly transport you to a sunny beach? Ty these two-ingredient Key Lime Angel Food Cake Bars from DIY Thrill. Yum!

DIY Thrill

4. Chocolate Fudge

Craving something sweet and chocolatey? No problem! Try this super-easy two-ingredient chocolate fudge recipe from Mommy Kat and Kids.

Mommy Kat and Kids

5. Dairy-Free Rice Pudding

Looking for a dairy-free dessert to please your vegan pals or to serve to kiddos with dairy allergies? Then give this two-ingredient dairy-free rice pudding from Bowl of Delicious a try!

Bowl of Delicious

6. Flourless Nutella Chocolate Cake

This two-ingredient flourless Nutella chocolate cake from Kirbie Cravings comes together with nothing more than Nutella and eggs. It’s gluten-free, rich and absolutely easy to make!

Kirbie Cravings

7. Pumpkin Cookies

Pumpkin cookies are a perfect dessert any time you’re craving a sweet treat that also packs an aromatic, savory punch. Try this recipe for two-ingredient pumpkin cookies from Cookies and Cups.

Cookies and Cups

8. Peppermint Bark

Peppermint bark is the perfect dessert for any time of day, whether you want to enjoy a piece with a cup of coffee for a mid-morning pick-me-up, or you’re enjoying it as a late-night treat. Find the recipe for two-ingredient peppermint bark at Mama Harris’ Kitchen.

Mama Harris' Kitchen

9. Coconut Macaroons

Nothing says summer quite like coconut! Celebrate the warmer weather by making these super-easy, two-ingredient coconut macaroons from The Slow Roasted Italian.

The Slow-Roasted Italian

10. Sweet Apple Dip

This two-ingredient sweet apple dip would work as an appetizer or a dessert. Get the recipe from Harvard Homemaker.

Harvard Homemaker

11. Lemon Bars

Lemon makes everything better! This recipe for two-ingredient lemon bars from Rachel Schultz on Homemaking makes for the best breakfast on those mornings when you just don’t want a boring bowl of cereal. Of course, they’re perfect for dessert, too!

Rachel Schultz on Homemaking

12. Peanut Butter-Chocolate Truffles

Is there any combo that’s better than PB and chocolate? I think not! These awesome two-ingredient peanut butter chocolate truffles will make you a believer too. Try the recipe from Pillsbury.

Pillsbury

We love that so many of the ingredients required for these recipes can already be found in our pantries. Who’s ready for a snack?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.