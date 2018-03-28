'Dawson's' cast reunites for 20th anniversary

From 1998 to 2003, the most important people in the lives of teens across the country were Dawson, Pacey, Joey and Jen. I’m talking, of course, about the four main characters of the beloved teen drama “Dawson’s Creek.”

I speak from experience, as I was squarely in the show’s target demographic during its run. It premiered when I was 14 and ended the year after I graduated high school, meaning I grew up right alongside my favorite characters. If you’re like me and have been pining for your favorite Capeside kids to get back together for the past 15 years, you’re in luck because the cast reunited on the cover of “Entertainment Weekly” 20 years after the show first premiered on The WB.

Wow! It’s so cool to see the whole gang together again and all grown up! So why was this show so popular? Greg Berlanti, who wrote for the series and is now an executive producer on “Riverdale” has some insight.

“It was really wholesome and really Americana,” Berlanti told Entertainment Weekly. “If people want a perfect snapshot of what it was like to come of age in the ’90s and be a young person in that moment, ‘Dawson’s’ will always be a time capsule.”

You can check out the full interview with the cast streaming now on PeopleTV.com or by downloading the PeopleTV app.

20 years after #DawsonsCreek stole the heart of every teen, @KatieHolmes212, @vanderjames and the rest of the cast reunite to talk about the show's legacy. Watch more #CreekWeek here: https://t.co/htoRydQLRh pic.twitter.com/JB1hrfVmZ0 — PeopleTV (@peopletv) March 28, 2018

The cast reminisced fondly about their experience of making the show, and they seemed happy to catch up with each other all these years later.

All the principal players have kept busy in the years since they left “Dawson’s Creek.” Van der Beek is married and expecting his fifth child and has also gone on to act in shows such as “Don’t Trust The B—- In Apartment 23,” “Mercy” and “CSI: Cyber.”

Holmes is mom to daughter Suri and has continued to act in movies and TV, having most recently starred in “Dear Dictator” alongside Hollywood legend Michael Caine.

Michelle Williams is mom to her 12-year-old daughter, Matilda, whose father is the late Heath Ledger. Williams recently got engaged and has gone on to star in critically-acclaimed films such as “Manchester by the Sea” and “Brokeback Mountain.”

Jackson also continues to act, with roles in television shows such as “Fringe” and “The Affair.”

If you missed “Dawson’s Creek” the first time around and want to see what all the fuss is about or just want to relive your adolescence, the entire series is streaming on Hulu. Enjoy!

