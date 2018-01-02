Darci Lynne gave an awesome holiday performance

Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas Is You” has become a modern-day holiday hit in the 23 years since it was first released in 1994. While the original version of the song is arguably the best, many artists have covered the hit over the years. And the latest to put their spin on the holiday favorite is 13-year-old Darci Lynne Farmer.

The young talent rose to fame as the winner of season of 12 of “America’s Got Talent.” Although Farmer won the competition as a ventriloquist, a subsequent performance revealed that she also has an awesome singing voice.

During one of four shows as part of the “Darci Lynne Homecoming Show” at The Criterion in Oklahoma City, Farmer once again went puppet-free with a rousing performance of “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” She was backed by family horn band Pelican212, who also appeared on “America’s Got Talent.” Check out their amazing performance below:

Wow! I’d say she pretty much nailed it. She even manages to hit the super-high note at the end.

Starting Jan. 13 in Atlanta, Farmer will embark on “The Darci Lynne And Friends Live” tour. Check out her website for more information.

Ahead of her performance, Farmer sat down with the Oklahoma Gazette to talk about all of her success and her upcoming tour. During the interview, she revealed that Christmas is her favorite holiday. “Oh yeah, I love Christmas. It’s my favorite holiday. I’m super excited to do Christmas songs in my show because whenever I have to learn songs for my shows, it’s more fun to learn Christmas songs.”

Farmer also said that Carey’s hit was amongst her favorite Christmas tunes. “I really love ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ by Mariah Carey. I’m actually singing it by myself—no puppets—in my show,” she said.

We can’t wait to see what this promising young talent does next!

[h/t: Rare Country]

