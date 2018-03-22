Hiking trip inspires dad to transform his body
Sometimes you have to hit rock bottom to realize you need to make major changes in your life. For 39-year-old Jeremiah Peterson, this moment was during a family hiking excursion where he couldn’t keep up with his wife and three kids.
At a weight of 290 pounds, Peterson remembers “being bent over heaving just trying to catch my breath.” Meanwhile, his wife and three kids were hiking on without him.
“I felt sadness and shame in that moment thinking how I had let myself get to this, but so much deeper than that,” he told Peterson recently told People magazine. “If I continued to live like this, I would not live.”
The antique store owner’s previous habits, of not eating all day before bingeing on a big dinner with multiple beers, had caught up to him.
In a recent Instagram post, he explained that, “as I poured myself more and more into running and building my business I started to slack on my workouts. I found myself needing a beer at night to relax and unwind … those empty calories stick to my 39-year-old body in ways that my 30-year-old body never had to deal with.”
Who can’t relate to that?
Below, you can see the post and Peterson’s dramatic weight difference between July 25 and Dec. 23 of 2017. As of February 2018, he was down to 200 pounds.
When I was younger I was always the guy that could maintain a fairly decent body with lifting during the week and then havering a huge cheat meal and drinks on the weekends. As I poured myself more and more into running and building my business I started to slack on my workouts. I found myself needing a beer at night to relax and unwind. Before long it was 2 beers or more.. Now I'm not saying I had a drinking problem. But I will say that those empty calories stick to my 39 year old body in ways that my 30 year old body never had to deal with. Lol…then don't get me started on the treats that linger around a house when you have three kids. The combination of alcohol and sugar are the worst for gaining weight and basically succumbing to the stereotypical Dad bod. I know now that because I have some huge goals for myself and my family that sugar and alcohol truly have to be a very occasional treat. Because after all this transformation has turned into something far bigger than just weight loss or mere aesthetics. My mindset for success has never been so strong. Watching myself and how much my physical body manifests into drive for my business, my family and the goals I have…I know I won't let a short term moment of indulgence interfere with my long term plans for success. If you have any questions don't hesitate to ask. Before pic was take July 25th and after pic was take on December 23rd for a 150 Day Transformation (5 Months) I would love for you to leave a comment on how you thought I did on my #transphormation With @1stphorm Thank you very much #iam1stphorm #100to0 #1stphorm #mytransphormationstartstoday #mytransphormation #transphormation #transformforlife #wedothework #weightloss #weightlossjourney #weightlosstransformation #bodytransformation #bodytransformations #diet #mealplan #mealplanning #relentless #goals #lost82pounds #150days
So how’d he do it? After he returned from the family hiking excursion, he started searching for weight-loss options online. It was a video advertisement for a weight-loss challenge contest called Transphormation—which is sponsored by a supplement company called 1st Phorm—that motivated him to get started. He started a keto-based diet, which focuses on consuming healthy fats, lean protein and green vegetables, and started doing twice daily hour-long hikes and lifting weights six days a week, according to People.
Peterson successfully lost 82 pounds during the 150-day transformation challenge, winning the contest’s $50,000 grand prize.
Feeling inspired yourself? You can now follow Peterson’s weight loss journey on his Instagram page.
My entire life I have had people trying to tear me down. . Not just outsiders either. Sometimes the worst critics are the ones closest to home. . There are always going to be negative people and comments. . It’s what you do with all that crap that matters. . I’ve had comments that my transformation was photo shopped and fake, that it is impossible to do what I have done in that short amount of time or the most ridiculous that I used drugs. . While those people thinking they are tearing me down, in reality they are just giving me the greatest compliment. Ever. . It means I am working hard and that I’ve already achieved what they think is “impossible”. . It makes me laugh because I just got started. . There are always going to be people trying to tear you down. . You’ve got to make the decision to turn those comments into fuel to drive you harder to reach your goals. ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ #negativity #useful #goals #fire #dothework #100to0 #weightlosstransformation #weightlossjourney #weightloss #1stphorm #bodytransformation #losingweight #iam1stphorm #missoula #missoulamontana #neversettle #peoplemagazine #peoplemag #transformation
If you think Peterson’s transformation sounds too good to be true, he takes that as a compliment.
“I’ve had comments that my transformation was photoshopped and fake, that it is impossible to do,” he wrote in the Instagram post above. “While those people thinking they are tearing me down, in reality they are just giving me the greatest compliment ever … I’ve already achieved what they think is ‘impossible.'”
Anyone else feeling motivated to take on a weight-loss challenge now?
