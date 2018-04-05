You can order pjs with your pet's face on them.

As pet owners, we all think that our Fido or Fluffy is the cutest animal ever. And to capitalize on that love, one enterprising fashion company has come up with the perfect gift for any dog or cat parent: a pair of custom pajamas that feature your pet’s face as the print!

For $179, Patricia’s Couture will make you a “supremely soft” set of ivory-colored, long-sleeve PJs that serve as the perfect canvas to show off your pet’s adorable mug. Or for $299, you can order a custom caftan with crystal and pearl embellishments with your pet’s face on it. If you pair it with a turban, you can walk around your home, pretending to be a glamorous 1950s movie star à la Elizabeth Taylor, who absolutely loved herself a caftan. Not really a pajama type of person? Patricia’s also offers custom scarfs and pocket squares!

Patricia Altschul, a reality TV star from the Bravo show “Southern Charm,” is the person behind this genius custom dog pajama collection. The idea reportedly came to her while she was traveling around India with a friend.

“Watch What Happens” host Andy Cohen seems to be a fan of the collection. Check him out in the photo below wearing a pair of custom jammies featuring his very own dog, Wacha:

How To Order The Custom Pajamas

To order a set of custom PJs, simply head over to PatriciaCouture.com and upload two photos of your pet and select your size: small, medium/large or extra-large. An artist will get to work, transforming your pics into a work of wearable art. The whole process takes about six to eight weeks to complete.

Please note that Patricia’s Couture will only make PJs featuring fur babies, not human babies, and only one pet per clothing item is allowed. (So if you have multiple pets and love them all equally, you may just have to consider saving up for additional pajama sets.)

Check out this happy customer, rocking a set of PJs that match her dog:

If you’re looking for a unique gift idea, or a way to get even closer to your furry friend, these custom jammies might just be the perfect thing!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.