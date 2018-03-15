The 'This Is Us' creator made a movie

If you secretly love sobbing along with each and every episode of “This Is Us,” you need to see this film. The creator of “This Is Us,” Dan Fogelman, has taken his ability to make the entire world cry to the world of cinema. He’s written and directed a movie called “Life Itself,” so make sure you’ve got your tissues handy.

Fogelman is pairing up with Amazon Studios to bring you the movie version of “This Is Us” that you never knew you needed. The movie is coming to theaters this fall, so you’ve got some time to stock up on chocolates, tissues and whatever other type of comfort items you know you’ll need to get through this film.

The official trailer’s been released, but the exact plot line is still a little unclear. Knowing Fogelman’s style, however, it’s going to be filled with moments of intense joy coupled with tragedy. Because that’s what makes up, well, life itself, after all.

Settle in and prepare to sniffle. Here is the official trailer:

According to Amazon Studios, “‘Life Itself’ centers on a couple that lead a multi generational love story spanning both decades and continents, from the streets of New York to the Spanish countryside, and are all connected by a single event.”

The film stars Oscar Isaac and Olivia Wilde, along with Mandy Patinkin, Olivia Cooke, Laia Costa, Annette Bening and Antonio Banderas.

According to Fogelman, this is a movie he’s always wanted to make, which makes it all the more exciting (for him and … well, everyone).

He tweeted about the film’s official trailer, writing, “Spent months in NYC and Spain with this incredible cast — it’s the movie I’ve wanted to make my entire life and I just can’t wait.”

Despite the fact that Fogelman’s hit show just wrapped its second season, he’s giving fans more to look forward to. Not only will the movie reportedly release on Sept. 21, but season 3 of “This Is Us” will also probably air around the same time, as September is the month when seasons 1 and 2 came to television screens across America.

Viewers are more than ready to bawl their eyes out, too.

One fan “can’t wait to cry”:

September is a long time to wait for many fans:

And according to the film’s official Twitter account, gathering a group of people so you can all cry together is “encouraged”:

So let the viewing party planning begin!

September will undoubtedly be a tear-filled month, but this time also comes with the promise of stellar depictions of couples on-screen. According to Fogelman, there will be even more Rebecca and Jack origin stories to look forward to in season 3.

During a Q&A session at the SXSW Film Festival, he said, “[the third season is a] big Vietnam season for us. We’re doing some cool stuff. Milo (Ventimiglia) will get a real showcase as younger Jack and there will be more Jack and Rebecca origin stories,” according to Deadline Hollywood.

So, between Isaac and Wilde in “Life Itself” and Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia on “This Is Us,” there are going to be plenty of couples to completely fall in love with this fall.

And just in case you’re wondering, Amazon Prime members will have access to this film, but it’s coming to theaters first, according to the official “Life Itself” Twitter account.

Prepared to be glued to your TV screens, people!

