Cowboy boot sandals are here for summer

Cowboy boots are undoubtedly cute, but when summertime hits, the adorable footwear turns into leather foot prisons. That was until Scotty Franklin solved this problem for cowboy boot lovers across the world with Redneck Boot Sandals.

In 2012, Franklin was sitting on Alabama’s Gulf Shores when he saw a man walking down the beach in cowboy boots. Leather boots and hot sand are not an ideal situation. So Franklin looked at his own flip flops and wondered how he could combine the two types of footwear into something more breathable. Hence, Redneck Boot Sandals was invented out of his Springfield, Missouri home.

Redneck Boot Sandals

People Want To Buy The Cowboy Boot Sandals Off His Feet

Franklin supposedly can’t wear a pair of his boot sandals since that day without someone wanting to buy them right off his feet, according to his website. Men and women alike rave for these airy, breezy boot alternatives.

How To Transform Your Cowboy Boots To Sandals

Here’s how it works: Choose a pair of boots from your closet that you’d like to turn into sandals, decide if you want them to be flip flop-style or with double straps, and mail them into Redneck Boot Sandals for reconstruction.

In about six weeks your boots will be ready for hot weather for years to come! The service is $150 plus $25 shipping — a steep incline from 2015 when the service was just $50 plus shipping.

Boot Sandals—Not So New?

The boot/sandal combination isn’t necessarily so novel. You can purchase more stylish boot sandals from various well-known brands. But as far as we can tell, this is the only cowboy boot variation on the market. Unsurprisingly, Texans are his biggest buyers. Considering that we Texans go for crazy ideas, like ramen-flavored beer, cowboy boot sandals really aren’t such a stretch.

Redneck Boot Sandals isn’t yet manufacturing their own products, but retailers can contact the company if they are interested in selling or distributing reconstructed cowboy boot sandals.

If you’re a cowboy boot fan afraid of stinky feet this summer, here’s hoping some of our favorite retailers start carrying them!

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for other great tips and ideas to make the most out of life.